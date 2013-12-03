Powers, Anderson continue to lead Pro CX standings
Three weekends of racing remain to determine series champions
With three weekends of racing remaining in the USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross Calendar (Pro CX), Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) remain in the lead of their respective elite men's and elite women's standings. Austin Vincent (Race CF | racecf.org @racecf) continues to lead the junior men's standings.
Pro CX racing took place on both coasts last weekend with a pair of UCI C2-rated events at Baystate Cyclo-cross in Sterling, Massachusetts while on the west coast a weekend of racing took place in Los Angeles, California with a pair of UCI C2-rated events at CXLA Weekend.
Jeremy Powers remained close to home and contested the Baystate Cyclo-cross events, winning Saturday followed by a second place finish to Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) on Sunday. With the points earned in Massachusetts Powers boosted his season tally to 876 and increased his lead to 45 points over second-placed Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), who raced both days in Los Angeles and earned a fourth on Saturday and third on Sunday. Belgium's Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), who won Sunday at the CXLA Weekend and placed fifth on Saturday, remains in third overall but closed his deficit to Johnson to just seven points.
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) also competed in Los Angeles this past weekend, winning the opener on Saturday and finishing 11th on Sunday to remain in fourth overall at 651 points. The elite men's top-five is rounded out by Berden's teammate Jamey Driscoll who remained in fifth overall at 452 points after second and seventh place results at the CXLA Weekend.
Elle Anderson remains in control of the elite women's standings after a victory at Saturday's Baystate Cyclo-cross and third in Sunday's race increased her points tally to 731. Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team), meanwhile, swept the races at CXLA Weekend and moved into second overall with 650 points. Anderson's teammate Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) dropped from second to third with 617 points, 54 ahead of fourth-placed Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) who won Sunday's race at the Baystate Cyclo-cross and placed third on Saturday.
The elite women's top-five is completed by Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) and Nicole Duke (Marin-Spy) who are deadlocked at 453 points. Duke finished on the podium both days at CXLA to increase her season points tally to 453 while Compton's total remained unchanged as she moved her European base and last competed in Pro CX races at the MudFund Derby City Cup on November 9-10.
Maxx Chance (Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team) swept the junior men's events at the CXLA Weekend to increase his points tally to 197, but that's only good enough to be tied for sixth overall on overall standings. Austin Vincent (Race CF | racecf.org @racecf) remains in the lead at 345 points, 91 more than his teammate Peter Goguen.
The Pro CX series continues this coming weekend, December 7-8, with another weekend of racing on both the east and west coasts. The Shimano NEPCX series concludes in Warwick, Rhode Island with a pair of UCI C2-rated races on Saturday and Sunday while in Bend, Oregon on Saturday is the UCI C1-rated Deschutes Brewery Cup.
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|876
|pts
|2
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|831
|3
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|824
|4
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|651
|5
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|452
|6
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|393
|7
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX
|341
|8
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|298
|9
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|281
|10
|Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|280
|11
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|269
|12
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|256
|13
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|255
|14
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes
|248
|15
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|242
|16
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles
|238
|17
|Logan Owen (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|216
|18
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|205
|19
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|191
|20
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|177
|1
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|731
|pts
|2
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|650
|3
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|617
|4
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|563
|5
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|453
|6
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy
|453
|7
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom
|437
|8
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|378
|9
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|371
|10
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|362
|11
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
|334
|12
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|290
|13
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|264
|14
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|261
|15
|Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite
|226
|16
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing
|218
|17
|Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|215
|18
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|208
|19
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|190
|20
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M
|160
|1
|Austin Vincent (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
|345
|pts
|2
|Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf
|254
|3
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|250
|4
|David Lombardo (USA) WCJ Racing
|236
|5
|Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living/Bobs Red Mill
|226
|6
|Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
|197
|7
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|197
|8
|Lance Haidet (USA) Bear Development Team
|196
|9
|Ethan Reynolds (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team, Inc.
|152
|10
|Brannan Fix (USA) Boo Bicycles-Training Peaks
|140
|11
|Nolan Brady (USA) Rad Racing NW
|129
|12
|Chris Key (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|123
|13
|Noah Granigan (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
|97
|14
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cyclo Sport Devo p/b BJC
|87
|15
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Team
|77
|16
|Josey Weik (USA) Red Zone
|66
|17
|Matthew Owens (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
|65
|18
|Nevin Whittemore (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport p/b BJC
|60
|19
|Tanner Browne (USA) GS CycleLife
|54
|20
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) Essex County Velo
|51
