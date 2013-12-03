Powers, Anderson continue to lead Pro CX standings

Image 1 of 2 Powers takes the win on day one of Baystate CX Weekend (Image credit: Russ Campbell) Image 2 of 2 The Elite women's podium for day one of Baystate CX: Anthony third, White second, Anderson wins (Image credit: Russ Campbell)

With three weekends of racing remaining in the USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross Calendar (Pro CX), Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) remain in the lead of their respective elite men's and elite women's standings. Austin Vincent (Race CF | racecf.org @racecf) continues to lead the junior men's standings.

Pro CX racing took place on both coasts last weekend with a pair of UCI C2-rated events at Baystate Cyclo-cross in Sterling, Massachusetts while on the west coast a weekend of racing took place in Los Angeles, California with a pair of UCI C2-rated events at CXLA Weekend.

Jeremy Powers remained close to home and contested the Baystate Cyclo-cross events, winning Saturday followed by a second place finish to Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) on Sunday. With the points earned in Massachusetts Powers boosted his season tally to 876 and increased his lead to 45 points over second-placed Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), who raced both days in Los Angeles and earned a fourth on Saturday and third on Sunday. Belgium's Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), who won Sunday at the CXLA Weekend and placed fifth on Saturday, remains in third overall but closed his deficit to Johnson to just seven points.

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) also competed in Los Angeles this past weekend, winning the opener on Saturday and finishing 11th on Sunday to remain in fourth overall at 651 points. The elite men's top-five is rounded out by Berden's teammate Jamey Driscoll who remained in fifth overall at 452 points after second and seventh place results at the CXLA Weekend.

Elle Anderson remains in control of the elite women's standings after a victory at Saturday's Baystate Cyclo-cross and third in Sunday's race increased her points tally to 731. Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team), meanwhile, swept the races at CXLA Weekend and moved into second overall with 650 points. Anderson's teammate Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) dropped from second to third with 617 points, 54 ahead of fourth-placed Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) who won Sunday's race at the Baystate Cyclo-cross and placed third on Saturday.

The elite women's top-five is completed by Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) and Nicole Duke (Marin-Spy) who are deadlocked at 453 points. Duke finished on the podium both days at CXLA to increase her season points tally to 453 while Compton's total remained unchanged as she moved her European base and last competed in Pro CX races at the MudFund Derby City Cup on November 9-10.

Maxx Chance (Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team) swept the junior men's events at the CXLA Weekend to increase his points tally to 197, but that's only good enough to be tied for sixth overall on overall standings. Austin Vincent (Race CF | racecf.org @racecf) remains in the lead at 345 points, 91 more than his teammate Peter Goguen.

The Pro CX series continues this coming weekend, December 7-8, with another weekend of racing on both the east and west coasts. The Shimano NEPCX series concludes in Warwick, Rhode Island with a pair of UCI C2-rated races on Saturday and Sunday while in Bend, Oregon on Saturday is the UCI C1-rated Deschutes Brewery Cup.

Elite men's USAC Pro CX standings - Top 20 1 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus 876 pts 2 Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 831 3 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement 824 4 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 651 5 James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement 452 6 Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 393 7 Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX 341 8 Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 298 9 Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 281 10 Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC 280 11 Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus 269 12 Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC 256 13 Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team 255 14 Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes 248 15 Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement 242 16 Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles 238 17 Logan Owen (USA) California Giant-Specialized 216 18 Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 205 19 Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 191 20 Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 177

Elite women's USAC Pro CX standings - Top 20 1 Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 731 pts 2 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 650 3 Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 617 4 Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 563 5 Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 453 6 Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy 453 7 Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom 437 8 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling 378 9 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 371 10 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 362 11 Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster 334 12 Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus 290 13 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 264 14 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing 261 15 Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite 226 16 Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing 218 17 Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 215 18 Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel 208 19 Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF 190 20 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M 160