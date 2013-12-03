Trending

Powers, Anderson continue to lead Pro CX standings

Three weekends of racing remain to determine series champions

Image 1 of 2

Powers takes the win on day one of Baystate CX Weekend

Powers takes the win on day one of Baystate CX Weekend
(Image credit: Russ Campbell)
Image 2 of 2

The Elite women's podium for day one of Baystate CX: Anthony third, White second, Anderson wins

The Elite women's podium for day one of Baystate CX: Anthony third, White second, Anderson wins
(Image credit: Russ Campbell)

With three weekends of racing remaining in the USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross Calendar (Pro CX), Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) remain in the lead of their respective elite men's and elite women's standings. Austin Vincent (Race CF | racecf.org @racecf) continues to lead the junior men's standings.

Related Articles

Powers, Durrin continue to lead USAC Pro CX standings

Powers, Anderson continue to lead Pro CX standings

Powers, Anderson lead USAC Pro CX standings after Jingle Cross

Pro CX racing took place on both coasts last weekend with a pair of UCI C2-rated events at Baystate Cyclo-cross in Sterling, Massachusetts while on the west coast a weekend of racing took place in Los Angeles, California with a pair of UCI C2-rated events at CXLA Weekend.

Jeremy Powers remained close to home and contested the Baystate Cyclo-cross events, winning Saturday followed by a second place finish to Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) on Sunday. With the points earned in Massachusetts Powers boosted his season tally to 876 and increased his lead to 45 points over second-placed Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), who raced both days in Los Angeles and earned a fourth on Saturday and third on Sunday. Belgium's Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), who won Sunday at the CXLA Weekend and placed fifth on Saturday, remains in third overall but closed his deficit to Johnson to just seven points.

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) also competed in Los Angeles this past weekend, winning the opener on Saturday and finishing 11th on Sunday to remain in fourth overall at 651 points. The elite men's top-five is rounded out by Berden's teammate Jamey Driscoll who remained in fifth overall at 452 points after second and seventh place results at the CXLA Weekend.

Elle Anderson remains in control of the elite women's standings after a victory at Saturday's Baystate Cyclo-cross and third in Sunday's race increased her points tally to 731. Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team), meanwhile, swept the races at CXLA Weekend and moved into second overall with 650 points. Anderson's teammate Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) dropped from second to third with 617 points, 54 ahead of fourth-placed Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) who won Sunday's race at the Baystate Cyclo-cross and placed third on Saturday.

The elite women's top-five is completed by Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) and Nicole Duke (Marin-Spy) who are deadlocked at 453 points. Duke finished on the podium both days at CXLA to increase her season points tally to 453 while Compton's total remained unchanged as she moved her European base and last competed in Pro CX races at the MudFund Derby City Cup on November 9-10.

Maxx Chance (Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team) swept the junior men's events at the CXLA Weekend to increase his points tally to 197, but that's only good enough to be tied for sixth overall on overall standings. Austin Vincent (Race CF | racecf.org @racecf) remains in the lead at 345 points, 91 more than his teammate Peter Goguen.

The Pro CX series continues this coming weekend, December 7-8, with another weekend of racing on both the east and west coasts. The Shimano NEPCX series concludes in Warwick, Rhode Island with a pair of UCI C2-rated races on Saturday and Sunday while in Bend, Oregon on Saturday is the UCI C1-rated Deschutes Brewery Cup.

Elite men's USAC Pro CX standings - Top 20
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus876pts
2Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com831
3Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement824
4Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com651
5James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement452
6Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized393
7Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX341
8Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies298
9Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com281
10Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC280
11Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus269
12Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC256
13Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team255
14Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes248
15Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement242
16Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles238
17Logan Owen (USA) California Giant-Specialized216
18Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies205
19Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team191
20Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized177

Elite women's USAC Pro CX standings - Top 20
1Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized731pts
2Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team650
3Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized617
4Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies563
5Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective453
6Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy453
7Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom437
8Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling378
9Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles371
10Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com362
11Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster334
12Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus290
13Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO264
14Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing261
15Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite226
16Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing218
17Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com215
18Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel208
19Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF190
20Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M160

Junior men's USAC Pro CX standings - Top 20
1Austin Vincent (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf345pts
2Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf254
3Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld250
4David Lombardo (USA) WCJ Racing236
5Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living/Bobs Red Mill226
6Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team197
7Garrett Gerchar (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling197
8Lance Haidet (USA) Bear Development Team196
9Ethan Reynolds (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team, Inc.152
10Brannan Fix (USA) Boo Bicycles-Training Peaks140
11Nolan Brady (USA) Rad Racing NW129
12Chris Key (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling123
13Noah Granigan (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf97
14Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cyclo Sport Devo p/b BJC87
15Jonathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Team77
16Josey Weik (USA) Red Zone66
17Matthew Owens (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf65
18Nevin Whittemore (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport p/b BJC60
19Tanner Browne (USA) GS CycleLife54
20Jonathan Anderson (USA) Essex County Velo51