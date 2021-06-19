Jacopo Mosca in hospital after crashing in time trial at Italian Road Championships

Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo) is in hospital following injuries sustained in a crash during the time trial at the Italian Road Championships on Friday. Trek-Segafredo confirmed that Mosca has suffered a collapsed lung along with fractures to collarbone and ribs on the right side.

"Medical checks highlighted that Jacopo suffered a fractured collarbone and multiple rib fractures on the right side as well as a pneumothorax which required the positioning of a chest drain," confirmed Trek-Segafredo.

Mosca was competing in the elite men's 45.7km time trial held in Faenza when he crashed. He was initially transported to a Forlì hospital for checks and then subsequently taken to a nearby hospital in Cesena where he will remain for several days, confirmed his team Trek-Segafredo.

"The Italian rider crashed heavily yesterday during the Italian TT Championship. He never lost consciousness and he was transported to the Forlì hospital. Late last night, after the first treatment and checks, he was moved to Cesena’s hospital where he will stay for the next days," confirmed Trek-Segafredo.

Trek-Segafredo also confirmed that Mosca suffered slight head trauma but that CT scans excluded further injury. In addition, he will undergo more medical checks Saturday to rule out further micro fractures.

Trek-Segafredo have stated that Mosca will continue to be monitored for the next few days, in consultation with the hospital and team medical staff, and that a recovery time has not yet been determined.