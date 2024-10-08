I've used this base layer every winter for ten years and it's nearly half price for Amazon Prime Day

Before I was a cycling journalist I was an exploration geologist. My first job out of University was a winter on a drill rig on the side of a Norwegian mountainside. It was FREEZING. Before I flew out I spent a couple of hundred great British pounds on wool. Merino socks, and Merino base layers. I used the base layers every day for five months straight, and so good were they that, ten years later, I'm still using them each winter for riding.

No, I don't mean I've replaced them like for like. I mean the same item of clothing. The same base layer that I've happily used every winter for the last ten years is still going strong and I can't recommend it more highly. 

43% off - A decade of use for cycling, hiking, camping, commuting, and just generally staying warm, and it shows no signs of falling apart. When it eventually dies I shall replace it like for like without hesitancy. It's amazing. 

26% off - Same 100% Merino construction, the same durability, and the same high neck and zip that I love, but fitted to the female form. Sadly the discount doesn't match, but at least in black it'll match more kit than the olive green. 

