'I've got some unfinished business there' - Ethan Hayter set for probable return to Vuelta a España, hunts for top form at Tour de Pologne

British time trial champion will likely race two Grand Tours for the first time in his career

It's been something of a roller coaster season for Ethan Hayter in his first year at Soudal-QuickStep, but the versatile British racer is hoping that, despite not feeling in top condition right now, he'll be able to hit another purple patch of success in his very probable participation in the upcoming Vuelta a España.

Having signed for Soudal in 2025, Hayter went into the Giro d'Italia with more than half an eye on the two time trials, one of his key specialties.

Looking at the Vuelta a España, Hayter will certainly be looking for a happier outcome than in 2022, where he was one of the many riders who contracted COVID-19 and which forced him to abandon just before the race's one TT that year, at Alicante.

