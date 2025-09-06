'It's really sad' - Daniek Hengeveld marks Ceratizit's final race at Maryland Cycling Classic

German WorldTour team ends as sponsorship hunt falls short after ten seasons

Daniel Hengeveld (Ceratizit) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first edition of the Maryland Cycling Classic women's race marked a fresh start for the peloton but also the end of an era as the Ceratizit team completed their final race ever.

The German team announced last month that their sponsorship hunt had ended unsuccessfully, and they will fold.

The team had hoped to end their last season with a victory, but it wasn't to be after EF Education-Oatly launched a late attack. Ceratizit's Marta Jaskulska made the move but finished fifth after losing contact amid relentless attacking. From the peloton, Ceratizit's Mylène de Zoete won the sprint for seventh behind race winner Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto).

"Luckily, Marta could follow, so she still probably had good legs. And then I was with Mylèna. Yeah, we just couldn't get it back."

While the Ceratizit riders end their seasons, most of the team and staff have managed to find positions elsewhere. Hengeveld heads to Visma-Lease a Bike, Jaskulska to Human Powered Health, and Kristýna Burlová to Cofidis, while other transfers have yet to be announced.

