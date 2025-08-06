'It's not the end of the team' - Soudal-QuickStep's Paul Magnier convinced new opportunities will emerge after Remco Evenepoel's 2026 departure

Up-and-coming French sprinter points to Soudal's success in Tour de France following Evenepoel's abandon

French Paul Magnier of Soudal Quick-Step pictured after winning the Elfstedenronde one day cycling race, race 4 (out of 8) of the Lotto Belgium Cup, 196 km with start and finish in Brugge, Sunday 15 June 2025. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
The imminent departure of Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) from Soudal Quick-Step will very likely reduce the Belgian squad's options in the Grand Tour GC battles, but as current teammate Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) put it, the riders who remain with Soudal Quick-Step in 2026 should see the end of the Remco era as an opportunity to seize their own chances as well.

"It's not the end of the team," the 21-year-old French sprinter told Cyclingnews on Wednesday morning at the start of stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne. "There are other riders who might come through."

