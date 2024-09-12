'It's not only 10 years of my career, it's a third of my life' - Alaphilippe prepares to close out time with Soudal-QuickStep

Frenchman to end time at Belgian squad at Il Lombardia, looks for one more win to end decade-long stint with a bang

Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quickstep) ahead of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the 2024 cycling season nears its close so does Julian Alaphilippe's time at Soudal-Quickstep, as the final race with the team where he started his career is due to unfold at Il Lombardia on October 12.

It was announced last month that he would be joining Fabian Cancellara's Tudor Pro Cycling Team on a three-year deal, something Alaphilippe's current boss Patrick Lefevere described, despite his public criticism of the Frenchman in recent times, as the 'end of an era'. However, it is a chance 'to have a new environment and see something new' at just the right time in his illustrious career according to the two-time World Champion.

