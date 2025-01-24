'It's never going to be a safe sport' - David Millar says peloton should treat safety in similar way to doping

By
published

'The biggest crashes happen when individual racers take risks, and often it's a zero-sum game' says the Scottish former professional

David Millar
(Image credit: Chpt3)

Former British rider David Millar believes the best way to increase safety in cycling is to treat it in a similar way to how doping was treated during the latter half of his career - to create a culture of respect and self-policing and empower riders to call out others who put the peloton at risk. 

The Scotsman, who spoke to Cyclingnews following the closure of his clothing brand CHPT3, praised the UCI's work, describing it as a thankless task. He's also optimistic about the newly introduced yellow card system, which punishes riders who put the safety of the peloton at risk and can lead to bans of increasing severity depending on the number received. 

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.