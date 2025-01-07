Pro cyclists want gear restrictions to slow down races, here's why the tech experts don't think it will make the peloton safer

Heavier bikes, better bottle cages, additional sensors and even airbags cited as better areas to increase safety

SAINTGERVAIS MONTBLANC FRANCE JULY 16 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team JumboVisma competes climbing down the Col de la Forclaz de Montmin 1149m during the stage fifteen of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 179km stage from Les Gets les Portes du Soleil to SaintGervais MontBlanc 1379m UCIWT on July 16 2023 in SaintGervais MontBlanc France Photo by David RamosGetty Images
Wout van Aert has supported gear restrictions to improve rider safety (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of pro cycling's most renowned equipment specialists have independently shunned the idea that restricting gears will improve rider safety in the pro peloton.

Dan Bigham, formerly Performance Engineer at Ineos Grenadiers and now Head of Engineering at Red Bull Bora-Hansgrohe, and Casper Von Folsach, Performance Coach at Uno-X Mobility have both made their opinions clear that restricting gears would not improve rider safety as suggested recently by Wout van Aert and Chris Froome.

