David Millar's CHPT3 clothing brand enters liquidation and ceases trading

'The Directors of CHPT3 Limited have instructed Wilson Field Limited to assist in the formalities of a Creditors Voluntary Liquidation' brand announces

David Millar sits next to a Brompton x CHPT3 Special Edition Bike (Image credit: Chpt3)

David Millar's cycling clothing brand CHPT3 has entered liquidation and ceased trading with immediate effect.

A statement released on the company's website confirmed the situation, saying that CHPT3 has "ceased to trade" while noting that their creditors will be contacted by insolvency practitioners Wilson Field Limited.

