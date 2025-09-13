'It was impressive to see' - Sepp Kuss celebrates Jonas Vingegaard's Vuelta a España victory atop Bola del Mundo

Colorado climber finishes second on final mountain stage

BOLA DEL MUNDO, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Sepp Kuss of The United States and stage and overall race winner Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Red Leader Jersey react after the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 20 a 164.8km stage from Robledo de Chavela to Bola del Mundo. Puerto de Navacerrada 2253m / #UCIWT / on September 13, 2025 in Bola del Mundo. Puerto de Navacerrada, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
US rider Sepp Kuss (left) congratulates Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Jonas Vingegaard on his stage 20 victory, which will have the Dane ride into Madrid as the race leader (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Sepp Kuss was second on the Bola del Mundo mountain finish at the Vuelta a España and so the first to congratulate his Visma-Lease a Bike leader and teammate Jonas Vingegaard on his stage victory, and what is now a certain overall victory for the Dane in Madrid on Sunday.

Kuss and Vingegaard hugged, with the Dane saying "thank you Seppy" before they posed for celebratory photographs beyond the finish line. Kuss then joined in the team celebrations with fellow US rider Matteo Jorgenson and admitted he was ready for a celebratory beer.

After three weeks of racing, Vingegaard has now won three stages and will ride into Madrid with a lead of 1:16 on João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

