Issue 7 of Cyclingnews HD now available
Download it in the App Store today
Issue 7 of our weekly digital magazine for iPads, Cyclingnews HD, is now available to download from the Apple App Store. This week's highlights include:
Related Articles
Critérium du Dauphiné: Bradley Wiggins repeats as the Dauphiné winner and puts down a marker for the Tour
Tour de Suisse: Peter Sagan runs riot in Switzerland, plus a detailed look ahead to what will be the Tour de Suisse's decisive stages
Exclusive interview: Lotto-Belisol's Jelle Vanandert
We also round-up the week's biggest news stories and Basque in the news that Euskaltel will continue its sponsorship of cycling's biggest local team
