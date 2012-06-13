Issue 7 of Cyclingnews HD now available

Issue 7 of Cyclingnews HD is now available (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Issue 7 of our weekly digital magazine for iPads, Cyclingnews HD, is now available to download from the Apple App Store. This week's highlights include:

Critérium du Dauphiné: Bradley Wiggins repeats as the Dauphiné winner and puts down a marker for the Tour

Tour de Suisse: Peter Sagan runs riot in Switzerland, plus a detailed look ahead to what will be the Tour de Suisse's decisive stages

Exclusive interview: Lotto-Belisol's Jelle Vanandert

We also round-up the week's biggest news stories and Basque in the news that Euskaltel will continue its sponsorship of cycling's biggest local team

