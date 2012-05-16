Issue 3 of Cyclingnews HD now in the App Store

Issue 3 of Cyclingnews HD is now available on the iPad (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

Issue 3 of our weekly digital magazine, Cyclingnews HD, is now available for your iPad at the Apple App Store. This week's highlights include:

Rodriguez Climbs Into Pink: In-depth coverage with stunning photography of all the stages at the Giro d'Italia over the past seven days

Sagan Dominant In California: A look at how the Liquigas man is cleaning up at the Tour of California

Peter Stetina Interview: We talk to Garmin's rising star who spent time in the Giro's white jersey this week

Coming Up: A detailed look ahead at the biggest stages, as the Giro and Tour of California hit the high mountains

For more information and to purchase an individual issue or subscribe, click here.

