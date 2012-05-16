Issue 3 of Cyclingnews HD now in the App Store
All the Giro and Tour of California info, plus Peter Stetina interview
Issue 3 of our weekly digital magazine, Cyclingnews HD, is now available for your iPad at the Apple App Store. This week's highlights include:
Rodriguez Climbs Into Pink: In-depth coverage with stunning photography of all the stages at the Giro d'Italia over the past seven days
Sagan Dominant In California: A look at how the Liquigas man is cleaning up at the Tour of California
Peter Stetina Interview: We talk to Garmin's rising star who spent time in the Giro's white jersey this week
Coming Up: A detailed look ahead at the biggest stages, as the Giro and Tour of California hit the high mountains
