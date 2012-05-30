Issue 5 of Cyclingnews HD now available
Issue 5 of our weekly digital magazine for iPads, Cyclingnews HD, is now available to download from the Apple App Store. This week's highlights include:
Related Articles
Giro d'Italia: In-depth coverage of the final stages of this year's race, featuring world class photography, reports, analysis and results
Tour of Belgium and Bayern-Rundfahrt: News and results
Exclusive Interview: Italian Olympic hopeful Elia Viviani
Critérium du Dauphiné: pre-race news, route analysis, profiles and startlists - can Bradley Wiggins defend his crown as the best riders in the world get ready for the Tour de France?
