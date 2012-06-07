Latest issue of Cyclingnews HD now available

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Issue 6 of our weekly digital magazine for iPads, Cyclingnews HD, is now available to download from the Apple App Store. This week's highlights include:

Critérium du Dauphiné: The latest in-depth coverage of this year’s race featuring world class photography, reports, analysis and results

Tour of Luxembourg: A look back at the week of racing including news and results

Exclusive Interview: Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme

Climax to the Dauphiné: A look forward to the final stages and the main contenders

Tour de Suisse: pre-race news, route analysis, profiles and start lists

For more information on issue 6 and to download it, click here.

