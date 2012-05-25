Issue 4 of Cyclingnews HD now available
Issue 4 of our new weekly digital magazine for iPads is now available to download at the Apple App Store, and with the 2012 Giro d'Italia heading for its conclusion this weeked it has all you need to keep of track of what's going on. This week's issue includes:
Rodriguez leads into Giro finale: in-depth coverage and world class photography from the corsa rosa
Gesink's triumphant return: Dutchman takes Tour of California as Sagan cleans up the stage wins
Robbie McEwen interview: the retiring Aussie looks back on his career
Coming up: a detailed look at the crucial stages as the Giro plays out in the Dolomites
