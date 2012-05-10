Cycling News HD issue 2 on sale now

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

Issue two of Cycling News HD, the weekly digital magazine for iPad, is available to download now.

Related Articles Download your free copy of Cyclingnews HD

Featuring an in-depth look back on the Giro d'Italia's visit to Denmark, it also focus on this week's stages back on home soil in Italy. The issue features an interview with the dominant rider of the spring campaign, Tom Boonen, and looks ahead to the upcoming Amgen Tour of California.

Featuring world class photography, in-depth reports, analysis and opinion, your issue of this week's Cycling News HD is out now. Click here to get your copy.