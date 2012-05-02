Download your free copy of Cyclingnews HD

Image 1 of 8 A digital magazine covering the world of professional cycling every Wednesday: Cyclingnews HD (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 2 of 8 Cyclingnews HD will bring race previews to your iPad every week (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 3 of 8 Issue one of Cyclingnews HD is now available at the App Store (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 4 of 8 Every weekly issue of Cyclingnews HD will offer superb features, including big name interviews (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 5 of 8 Cycling's major talking points will be covered by Cyclingnews HD (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 6 of 8 Cyclingnews HD will bring you all the best journalism from Cyclingnews.com and Procycling magazine, plus original content (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 7 of 8 If it's big news, you'll get it straight on your iPad via Cyclingnews HD (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 8 of 8 Stunning photography is a major feature of Cyclingnews HD (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

Cyclingnews has today launched its brand new weekly digital magazine for iPad users, and you can download your free copy of issue one from the App Store now.

Cyclingnews HD offers a brand new user experience, with aggregated news and features from Cyclingnews and Procycling magazine running alongside original content and stunning photography.

Released every Wednesday, each digital issue will review the major races and talking points from the previous week and will look ahead to what is coming up in the world of professional cycling. There will be detailed guides to major events and regular interviews with the sport's biggest names.

Issue one previews the first three stages of the 2012 Giro d'Italia, which starts this weekend, and looks back on the Tour of Turkey and the Tour de Romandie. The latter was won by Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins, who enhanced his Tour de France credentials, and in issue one you'll also find an interview with the British star.

For more information, and to order your free copy of issue one, visit the App Store here