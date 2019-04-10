Introducing the all-new Specialized Roubaix – Video

The new Roubaix has tyre clearances for up to 33mm (Image credit: Specialized Bicycles )

Specialized launched the all-new Roubaix endurance race bike on Wednesday, updating the Future Shock front suspension system and adding more compliance to the rear through the carbon S-Works Pavé seat post.

The 28mm tyres come as standard on all models, and there's room for up to 33mm for those looking for even more comfort on rougher roads.

Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe – Specialized's sponsored teams – had key input in the design and testing phase of production, with the aerodynamic improvements a direct request from the teams as the average speeds at Paris-Roubaix have continued to rise in recent years.

Alongside the key design updates to the new bike, Specialized have moved away from offering a female-specific model and will now offer more model sizes suitable for male and female riders with no geometry differences defined by gender.

Specialized go on to seemingly call out race organiser ASO with a message at the end of the video, saying, "The Roubaix is no longer just for men. The race shouldn't be either."

You can learn more about the new Specialized Roubaix in our original article, and in the video below you hear about the bike from John Cordoba [Specialized Roubaix Product Manager] and see Deceuninck-QuickStep putting the new Roubaix through its paces on the Paris-Roubaix course.