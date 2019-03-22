Trending

Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Venge for Milan-San Remo

Bora-Hansgrohe leader to ride latest model from the Sagan Collection

Peter Sagan’s Specialized S-Works Venge for Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Russ Ellis)
Peter Sagan’s Specialized S-Works Venge for Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
The rainbow pigment on Sagan's bike stands out in the sunlight
(Image credit: Russ Ellis)
Peter Sagan’s Specialized S-Works Venge for Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Russ Ellis)
Electronic shifting makes it easier for one of the world's best sprinters
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Sagan uses a Wahoo computer
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Sagan uses a 145mm stem
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Specialized 'Sagan' Turbos, of course. Sagan uses 26mm tyres.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Sagan will use the S-Works Venge disc brake bike throughout the season, only switching to the Specialized Roubaix model for Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Bora-Hansgrohe and Specialized are all in for Sagan
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
A Dura-Ace derailleur keeps Sagan in the right gear
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Specialized also supplies the power meter
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Sagan uses a Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 crankset with 54-42 chainrings
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
There's not much to Sagan's saddle
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Peter Sagan’s Specialized S-Works Venge for Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Clean graphics highlight the bike's brand name
(Image credit: Russ Ellis)
Sagan uses black Supacaz bar tape
(Image credit: Russ Ellis)
Peter Sagan’s Specialized S-Works Venge for Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Russ Ellis)
Sagan will ride the 291km race on Roval wheels
(Image credit: Russ Ellis)
The rainbow pigment on Sagan's bike stands out in the sunlight
(Image credit: Russ Ellis)
The pearl rainbow finish applied over the dark paint is subtle
(Image credit: Russ Ellis)
Personalized for Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Russ Ellis)
Tacx bottles keep Sagan hydrated
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Specialized's logos are strategically placed
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Peter Sagan with his new Specialized for Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was on hand to help present the latest edition of the Sagan Collection by bike brand Specialized in Milan on Friday, showing off the bike he'll ride in Saturday’s Milan-San Remo.

The Specialized S-Works Venge is the model Sagan used in 2018, but the third edition of the Sagan Collection has new colour schemes, apparently inspired by his ‘Overexposed’ public personality in white and also his 'Underexposed' dark side.

Called Chasing Rainbows, the collection follows on from the first Sagan collection launched just before the Tour of Flanders in March 2018 and the second collection that arrived at the start of last year's Tour de France. The collection includes frames, tyres, shoes, helmets and also smaller accessories such as socks for those who want a taste of the collection but cannot afford the S-Works frames.

The collection includes the overexposed white and the darker black. Rainbow colours are subtle in the shade but stand out in the sunlight. The rainbow pearl pigment is applied to a light (white/silver) base, for Overexposed, and to a dark (black/charcoal) base for the Underexposed pieces.

Sagan has used disc brakes since the 2018 season and is apparently set to use disc brakes even in this year in Paris-Roubaix. Sagan’s number 1 bike for Milan-San Remo has black Supacaz bar tape, while his second bike has silver tape.

Sagan's Venge uses a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 groupset. The remainder of the components come from Specialized or Specialized's wheel brand, Roval.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the Tour de France stage two winner's bike.

Frame: Specialized S-Works Venge Sagan Collection FACT carbon, size 56
Fork: Specialized S-Works Venge Sagan Collection FACT carbon
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm Shimano Dura-Ace rotor
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm Shimano Dura-Ace rotor
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 with satellite sprint shifters on handlebar drops
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Specialized power meter, 172.5mm cranks, 54/42 chainrings
Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed BB30
Wheelset: Roval CLX 64 with CeramicSpeed bearings
Tyres: S-WORKS Turbo Allround 3 Tubular, 26 mm
Handlebars: S-Works Aerofly II, 420mm
Stem: Specialized S-Works Venge, 145mm
Tape/grips: Supacaz
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Specialized S-Works Romin Evo
Seat post: Specialized S-Works Venge
Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt

CRITICAL MEASUREMENTS

Rider height: 1.84m
Saddle height from bottom bracket (centre to top): 750mm
Tip of saddle nose to centre of handlebars (at stem): 625mm

 