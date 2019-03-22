Image 1 of 25 Peter Sagan’s Specialized S-Works Venge for Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Russ Ellis) Image 2 of 25 Peter Sagan’s Specialized S-Works Venge for Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 25 The rainbow pigment on Sagan's bike stands out in the sunlight (Image credit: Russ Ellis) Image 4 of 25 Peter Sagan’s Specialized S-Works Venge for Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Russ Ellis) Image 5 of 25 Electronic shifting makes it easier for one of the world's best sprinters (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 25 Sagan uses a Wahoo computer (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 25 Sagan uses a 145mm stem (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 25 Specialized 'Sagan' Turbos, of course. Sagan uses 26mm tyres. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 25 Sagan will use the S-Works Venge disc brake bike throughout the season, only switching to the Specialized Roubaix model for Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 25 Bora-Hansgrohe and Specialized are all in for Sagan (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 25 A Dura-Ace derailleur keeps Sagan in the right gear (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 25 Specialized also supplies the power meter (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 25 Sagan uses a Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 crankset with 54-42 chainrings (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 25 There's not much to Sagan's saddle (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 25 Peter Sagan’s Specialized S-Works Venge for Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 25 Clean graphics highlight the bike's brand name (Image credit: Russ Ellis) Image 17 of 25 Sagan uses black Supacaz bar tape (Image credit: Russ Ellis) Image 18 of 25 Peter Sagan’s Specialized S-Works Venge for Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Russ Ellis) Image 19 of 25 Sagan will ride the 291km race on Roval wheels (Image credit: Russ Ellis) Image 20 of 25 The rainbow pigment on Sagan's bike stands out in the sunlight (Image credit: Russ Ellis) Image 21 of 25 The pearl rainbow finish applied over the dark paint is subtle (Image credit: Russ Ellis) Image 22 of 25 Personalized for Peter Sagan (Image credit: Russ Ellis) Image 23 of 25 Tacx bottles keep Sagan hydrated (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 24 of 25 Specialized's logos are strategically placed (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 25 of 25 Peter Sagan with his new Specialized for Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was on hand to help present the latest edition of the Sagan Collection by bike brand Specialized in Milan on Friday, showing off the bike he'll ride in Saturday’s Milan-San Remo.

The Specialized S-Works Venge is the model Sagan used in 2018, but the third edition of the Sagan Collection has new colour schemes, apparently inspired by his ‘Overexposed’ public personality in white and also his 'Underexposed' dark side.

Called Chasing Rainbows, the collection follows on from the first Sagan collection launched just before the Tour of Flanders in March 2018 and the second collection that arrived at the start of last year's Tour de France. The collection includes frames, tyres, shoes, helmets and also smaller accessories such as socks for those who want a taste of the collection but cannot afford the S-Works frames.

The collection includes the overexposed white and the darker black. Rainbow colours are subtle in the shade but stand out in the sunlight. The rainbow pearl pigment is applied to a light (white/silver) base, for Overexposed, and to a dark (black/charcoal) base for the Underexposed pieces.

Sagan has used disc brakes since the 2018 season and is apparently set to use disc brakes even in this year in Paris-Roubaix. Sagan’s number 1 bike for Milan-San Remo has black Supacaz bar tape, while his second bike has silver tape.

Sagan's Venge uses a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 groupset. The remainder of the components come from Specialized or Specialized's wheel brand, Roval.



Frame: Specialized S-Works Venge Sagan Collection FACT carbon, size 56

Fork: Specialized S-Works Venge Sagan Collection FACT carbon

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm Shimano Dura-Ace rotor

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm Shimano Dura-Ace rotor

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 with satellite sprint shifters on handlebar drops

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Specialized power meter, 172.5mm cranks, 54/42 chainrings

Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed BB30

Wheelset: Roval CLX 64 with CeramicSpeed bearings

Tyres: S-WORKS Turbo Allround 3 Tubular, 26 mm

Handlebars: S-Works Aerofly II, 420mm

Stem: Specialized S-Works Venge, 145mm

Tape/grips: Supacaz

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Specialized S-Works Romin Evo

Seat post: Specialized S-Works Venge

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro

Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt

CRITICAL MEASUREMENTS

Rider height: 1.84m

Saddle height from bottom bracket (centre to top): 750mm

Tip of saddle nose to centre of handlebars (at stem): 625mm