Into The Lion’s Den criterium: Justin Williams and Olivia Ray take wins - Gallery

By

Photo highlights from the criterium races in Sacramento

Image 1 of 12

Into The Lion’s Den criterium

Justin Williams comes out on top in the Into The Lion’s Den criterium (Image credit: Kit Karzen)
Image 2 of 12

Into The Lion’s Den criterium

American road rider Rahsaan Bahati (left) at the Into The Lion’s Den criterium (Image credit: Kit Karzen)
Image 3 of 12

Into The Lion’s Den criterium

A pre-race ride ahead of the Into The Lion’s Den criterium (Image credit: Kit Karzen)
Image 4 of 12

Into The Lion’s Den criterium

Olivia Ray (Rally Cycling) wins the women's criterium at Into The Lion’s Den (Image credit: Kit Karzen)
Image 5 of 12

Into The Lion’s Den criterium

The media gather around Justin Williams after the Into The Lion’s Den criterium (Image credit: Kit Karzen)
Image 6 of 12

Into The Lion’s Den criterium

L39ion of Los Angeles put on a show in their home criterium (Image credit: Kit Karzen)
Image 7 of 12

Into The Lion’s Den criterium

The women's podium at the first-ever Into The Lion’s Den criterium in Sacramento (Image credit: Kit Karzen)
Image 8 of 12

Into The Lion’s Den criterium

US national crit champion Kendall Ryan finished second to Olivia Ray (Image credit: Kit Karzen)
Image 9 of 12

Into The Lion’s Den criterium

The women's podium: Amy Pieters, Olivia Ray and Kendall Ryan (Image credit: Kit Karzen)
Image 10 of 12

Into The Lion’s Den criterium

The men's top three at the Into The Lion’s Den criterium (Image credit: Kit Karzen)
Image 11 of 12

Into The Lion’s Den criterium

Into The Lion’s Den criterium: The men's podium and the huge crowd in front of them (Image credit: Kit Karzen)
Image 12 of 12

Into The Lion’s Den criterium

The men's and women's podium finishers at the Into The Lion’s Den criterium (Image credit: Kit Karzen)

Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles)  and Olivia Ray (Rally Cycling) came out on top in the inaugural Into The Lion’s Den criterium on Saturday in Sacramento.

The event had a huge $100,000 prize purse for a total of 140 minutes of racing on October 30 with the prize money split evenly between the men's and women's field.

The event, sponsored by SRAM, saw the racing take place on a one-kilometre circuit around the California Capitol grounds, with the Start/Finish line located on 11th Street and N Street. 

Each pro race offered $10,000 in primes and $40,000 in prize money, paid to the top 10 riders in each field. An Amateur Open was held in the afternoon, with prizes rather than cash awarded to the riders.

The race provided a local spectacle for cycling fans but also set out to broaden diversity within the sport of cycling, which is L39ION's primary aim. 

“My vision has always been to make the sport of cycling great for everyone,” said Justin Williams, who along with his brother Corey founded the UCI Continental team, L39ION of Los Angeles, last December. 

After his win Williams took to Instagram to share his delight: "Your dreams are yours. Never stop the pursuit of fulfillment and happiness. It won’t come easy, but it will be worth it!" he wrote.

Ray also posted a message on her social media to celebrate her victory: "Well, this sure was one way to go out with a bang 💥 Super grateful for @rally_cycling and everyone who made that happen, especially all the lovely messages! Off-season begins… NOW!"

Pro Women Invitational
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivia Ray (Rally Cycling) 1:15:28
2Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:00:01
3Amy Pieters (Team SD Worx)
4Makayala Macpherson (LUX Cycling) 0:00:02
5Kaia Schmid (LUX Cycling)
6Heather Fischer (Terun Elite)
7Olivia Cummins (LUX Cycling)
8Danielle Morshead (LA Sweat)
9Emily Ehrlich (TWENTY24) 0:00:03
10Rachel Canning (LABC LADIES)
11Antonieta Gaxiola (CWA Racing p/b Trek)
12Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx)
13Shayna Powless (TWENTY24)
14Alexi Costa (CWA Racing p/b Trek)
15Sammi Runnels (La Sweat)
16Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:00:04
17Laurel Rathbun (LABC LADIES)
18Samantha Schneider (LA Sweat)
19Lily Williams (Rally Cycling) 0:00:05
20Coryn Labecki (Team DSM) 0:00:06
21Marlies Mejias (TWENTY24) 0:00:07
22Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (Team SD Worx) 0:00:09
23Krista Doebel-hickok (Rally Cycling) 0:00:11
24Jessica Bonilla (CWA Racing p/b Trek) 0:00:15
DNFRebekah Potter (LABC LADIES)

Pro Men Invitational
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles A) 1:17:32
2Cory Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles A)
3Lucas Bourgoyne (Austin Outlaws)
4Tyler Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles A)
5Cole Davis (Team Mikes Bikes pb Equator) 0:00:02
6Sebastian Cano (Aminorip Factory Racing)
7Eamon Franck (Bahati Foundation)
8Osvaldo Mora (Compton)
9Cesar Reyas (Methods to Winning)
10Clever Martinez (Miami Blazers)
11Dante Young (SoCal Composite)
12Yumeto Shigihara (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)
13Frank Travieso (Miami Blazers)
13Joseph Lupien (LABC)
15Lucas Strain (Good Guys Racing)
16Kyle Cooper (Ride Bikes Bro)
17Eli Husted (Austin outlaws)
18Sam Benedict (Team Mikes Bikes pb Equator)
19Conor Delanbanque (Aminorip Factory Racing)
20Josh Carling (Voler Factory Team p/b OVCB)
21Nick Baird (Ride Bikes Bro)
22Tyler Locke (SoCal Composite)
23Hasani Hennis (Miami Blazers)
24Eddy Hunstman (SoCal Composite)
25Tim Mcbirney (Team California)
26Brad Wiggs (Voler Factory Team p/b OVCB)
27Cameron Piper (Ride Bikes Bro)
28Ignacio Prado (Miami Blazers)
29Miles Hubbard (Team Mikes Bikes pb Equator)
30Eric Fischer (Ride Bikes Bro)
31Rene Corella Braun (LABC)
32Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles A)
33Stefan Roche (Aminorip Factory Racing)
34Cole Lewis (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)
35Mike Easter (Methods to Winning)
36Mario Crespo (Good Guys Racing)
37Aaron Wirthwein (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)
38Jason Paez (LABC)
39Imeh Nsek (Methods to Winning)
40Jason Cianfrocca (LABC)
41Giovanni Lovell (Carribean Team)
42Canyon Emmott (Aminorip Factory Racing)
43Leo Bugtai (SoCal Composite)
44Natnael Mesmer (Bahati Foundation)
45Tice Porterfield (Austin outlaws)
46Milus Clarke (Caribbean Team)
47Kenny Tsuda (Ride Bikes Bro)
48Luke Lamperti (South Florida)
49Justin Bolde (Aminorip Factory Racing)
50Duncan Clark (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)
51Devin Wilson (Team California)
52Lance Haidet (L39ION of Los Angeles B)
53Quinn Felton (Team California)
54Eric Anderson (Methods to Winning)
55Jovanni Stefani (Team California) 0:00:23
56Caedan Aveling (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)
57Cole Davis (Voler Factory Team p/b OVCB)
57Austin Carroll (LABC)
59Eder Frayre (L39ION of Los Angeles B)
60Oscar Quiroz (Carribean Team)
61Josh Kelly (Miami Blazers)
62Cameron Bond (Bahati Foundation)
63Chris Hildreth (Bahati Foundation)
64Hugo Scala Jr (Austin Outlaws)
65Evan Bausbacher (Austin Outlaws)
66Angel Munoz (L39ION of Los Angeles B)
67Cormac Daly (Good Guys Racing)
68Tyler Pearce (Ride Bikes Bro)
69Nigel de Sota (Methods to Winning)
70Brody Mcdonald (Austin Outlaws)
