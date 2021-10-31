Into The Lion’s Den criterium: Justin Williams and Olivia Ray take wins - Gallery
By Cyclingnews
Photo highlights from the criterium races in Sacramento
Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) and Olivia Ray (Rally Cycling) came out on top in the inaugural Into The Lion’s Den criterium on Saturday in Sacramento.
The event had a huge $100,000 prize purse for a total of 140 minutes of racing on October 30 with the prize money split evenly between the men's and women's field.
The event, sponsored by SRAM, saw the racing take place on a one-kilometre circuit around the California Capitol grounds, with the Start/Finish line located on 11th Street and N Street.
Each pro race offered $10,000 in primes and $40,000 in prize money, paid to the top 10 riders in each field. An Amateur Open was held in the afternoon, with prizes rather than cash awarded to the riders.
The race provided a local spectacle for cycling fans but also set out to broaden diversity within the sport of cycling, which is L39ION's primary aim.
“My vision has always been to make the sport of cycling great for everyone,” said Justin Williams, who along with his brother Corey founded the UCI Continental team, L39ION of Los Angeles, last December.
After his win Williams took to Instagram to share his delight: "Your dreams are yours. Never stop the pursuit of fulfillment and happiness. It won’t come easy, but it will be worth it!" he wrote.
Ray also posted a message on her social media to celebrate her victory: "Well, this sure was one way to go out with a bang 💥 Super grateful for @rally_cycling and everyone who made that happen, especially all the lovely messages! Off-season begins… NOW!"
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivia Ray (Rally Cycling)
|1:15:28
|2
|Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:00:01
|3
|Amy Pieters (Team SD Worx)
|4
|Makayala Macpherson (LUX Cycling)
|0:00:02
|5
|Kaia Schmid (LUX Cycling)
|6
|Heather Fischer (Terun Elite)
|7
|Olivia Cummins (LUX Cycling)
|8
|Danielle Morshead (LA Sweat)
|9
|Emily Ehrlich (TWENTY24)
|0:00:03
|10
|Rachel Canning (LABC LADIES)
|11
|Antonieta Gaxiola (CWA Racing p/b Trek)
|12
|Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx)
|13
|Shayna Powless (TWENTY24)
|14
|Alexi Costa (CWA Racing p/b Trek)
|15
|Sammi Runnels (La Sweat)
|16
|Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:00:04
|17
|Laurel Rathbun (LABC LADIES)
|18
|Samantha Schneider (LA Sweat)
|19
|Lily Williams (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:05
|20
|Coryn Labecki (Team DSM)
|0:00:06
|21
|Marlies Mejias (TWENTY24)
|0:00:07
|22
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (Team SD Worx)
|0:00:09
|23
|Krista Doebel-hickok (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:11
|24
|Jessica Bonilla (CWA Racing p/b Trek)
|0:00:15
|DNF
|Rebekah Potter (LABC LADIES)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles A)
|1:17:32
|2
|Cory Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles A)
|3
|Lucas Bourgoyne (Austin Outlaws)
|4
|Tyler Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles A)
|5
|Cole Davis (Team Mikes Bikes pb Equator)
|0:00:02
|6
|Sebastian Cano (Aminorip Factory Racing)
|7
|Eamon Franck (Bahati Foundation)
|8
|Osvaldo Mora (Compton)
|9
|Cesar Reyas (Methods to Winning)
|10
|Clever Martinez (Miami Blazers)
|11
|Dante Young (SoCal Composite)
|12
|Yumeto Shigihara (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)
|13
|Frank Travieso (Miami Blazers)
|13
|Joseph Lupien (LABC)
|15
|Lucas Strain (Good Guys Racing)
|16
|Kyle Cooper (Ride Bikes Bro)
|17
|Eli Husted (Austin outlaws)
|18
|Sam Benedict (Team Mikes Bikes pb Equator)
|19
|Conor Delanbanque (Aminorip Factory Racing)
|20
|Josh Carling (Voler Factory Team p/b OVCB)
|21
|Nick Baird (Ride Bikes Bro)
|22
|Tyler Locke (SoCal Composite)
|23
|Hasani Hennis (Miami Blazers)
|24
|Eddy Hunstman (SoCal Composite)
|25
|Tim Mcbirney (Team California)
|26
|Brad Wiggs (Voler Factory Team p/b OVCB)
|27
|Cameron Piper (Ride Bikes Bro)
|28
|Ignacio Prado (Miami Blazers)
|29
|Miles Hubbard (Team Mikes Bikes pb Equator)
|30
|Eric Fischer (Ride Bikes Bro)
|31
|Rene Corella Braun (LABC)
|32
|Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles A)
|33
|Stefan Roche (Aminorip Factory Racing)
|34
|Cole Lewis (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)
|35
|Mike Easter (Methods to Winning)
|36
|Mario Crespo (Good Guys Racing)
|37
|Aaron Wirthwein (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)
|38
|Jason Paez (LABC)
|39
|Imeh Nsek (Methods to Winning)
|40
|Jason Cianfrocca (LABC)
|41
|Giovanni Lovell (Carribean Team)
|42
|Canyon Emmott (Aminorip Factory Racing)
|43
|Leo Bugtai (SoCal Composite)
|44
|Natnael Mesmer (Bahati Foundation)
|45
|Tice Porterfield (Austin outlaws)
|46
|Milus Clarke (Caribbean Team)
|47
|Kenny Tsuda (Ride Bikes Bro)
|48
|Luke Lamperti (South Florida)
|49
|Justin Bolde (Aminorip Factory Racing)
|50
|Duncan Clark (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)
|51
|Devin Wilson (Team California)
|52
|Lance Haidet (L39ION of Los Angeles B)
|53
|Quinn Felton (Team California)
|54
|Eric Anderson (Methods to Winning)
|55
|Jovanni Stefani (Team California)
|0:00:23
|56
|Caedan Aveling (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)
|57
|Cole Davis (Voler Factory Team p/b OVCB)
|57
|Austin Carroll (LABC)
|59
|Eder Frayre (L39ION of Los Angeles B)
|60
|Oscar Quiroz (Carribean Team)
|61
|Josh Kelly (Miami Blazers)
|62
|Cameron Bond (Bahati Foundation)
|63
|Chris Hildreth (Bahati Foundation)
|64
|Hugo Scala Jr (Austin Outlaws)
|65
|Evan Bausbacher (Austin Outlaws)
|66
|Angel Munoz (L39ION of Los Angeles B)
|67
|Cormac Daly (Good Guys Racing)
|68
|Tyler Pearce (Ride Bikes Bro)
|69
|Nigel de Sota (Methods to Winning)
|70
|Brody Mcdonald (Austin Outlaws)
