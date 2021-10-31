Into The Lion’s Den criterium: Justin Williams and Olivia Ray take wins - Gallery

Image 1 of 12 Justin Williams comes out on top in the Into The Lion’s Den criterium (Image credit: Kit Karzen) Image 2 of 12 American road rider Rahsaan Bahati (left) at the Into The Lion’s Den criterium (Image credit: Kit Karzen) Image 3 of 12 A pre-race ride ahead of the Into The Lion’s Den criterium (Image credit: Kit Karzen) Image 4 of 12 Olivia Ray (Rally Cycling) wins the women's criterium at Into The Lion’s Den (Image credit: Kit Karzen) Image 5 of 12 The media gather around Justin Williams after the Into The Lion’s Den criterium (Image credit: Kit Karzen) Image 6 of 12 L39ion of Los Angeles put on a show in their home criterium (Image credit: Kit Karzen) Image 7 of 12 The women's podium at the first-ever Into The Lion’s Den criterium in Sacramento (Image credit: Kit Karzen) Image 8 of 12 US national crit champion Kendall Ryan finished second to Olivia Ray (Image credit: Kit Karzen) Image 9 of 12 The women's podium: Amy Pieters, Olivia Ray and Kendall Ryan (Image credit: Kit Karzen) Image 10 of 12 The men's top three at the Into The Lion’s Den criterium (Image credit: Kit Karzen) Image 11 of 12 Into The Lion’s Den criterium: The men's podium and the huge crowd in front of them (Image credit: Kit Karzen) Image 12 of 12 The men's and women's podium finishers at the Into The Lion’s Den criterium (Image credit: Kit Karzen)

Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) and Olivia Ray (Rally Cycling) came out on top in the inaugural Into The Lion’s Den criterium on Saturday in Sacramento.

The event had a huge $100,000 prize purse for a total of 140 minutes of racing on October 30 with the prize money split evenly between the men's and women's field.



The event, sponsored by SRAM, saw the racing take place on a one-kilometre circuit around the California Capitol grounds, with the Start/Finish line located on 11th Street and N Street.

Each pro race offered $10,000 in primes and $40,000 in prize money, paid to the top 10 riders in each field. An Amateur Open was held in the afternoon, with prizes rather than cash awarded to the riders.

The race provided a local spectacle for cycling fans but also set out to broaden diversity within the sport of cycling, which is L39ION's primary aim.

“My vision has always been to make the sport of cycling great for everyone,” said Justin Williams, who along with his brother Corey founded the UCI Continental team, L39ION of Los Angeles, last December.

After his win Williams took to Instagram to share his delight: "Your dreams are yours. Never stop the pursuit of fulfillment and happiness. It won’t come easy, but it will be worth it!" he wrote.

Ray also posted a message on her social media to celebrate her victory: "Well, this sure was one way to go out with a bang 💥 Super grateful for @rally_cycling and everyone who made that happen, especially all the lovely messages! Off-season begins… NOW!"

Pro Women Invitational Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivia Ray (Rally Cycling) 1:15:28 2 Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:00:01 3 Amy Pieters (Team SD Worx) 4 Makayala Macpherson (LUX Cycling) 0:00:02 5 Kaia Schmid (LUX Cycling) 6 Heather Fischer (Terun Elite) 7 Olivia Cummins (LUX Cycling) 8 Danielle Morshead (LA Sweat) 9 Emily Ehrlich (TWENTY24) 0:00:03 10 Rachel Canning (LABC LADIES) 11 Antonieta Gaxiola (CWA Racing p/b Trek) 12 Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) 13 Shayna Powless (TWENTY24) 14 Alexi Costa (CWA Racing p/b Trek) 15 Sammi Runnels (La Sweat) 16 Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:00:04 17 Laurel Rathbun (LABC LADIES) 18 Samantha Schneider (LA Sweat) 19 Lily Williams (Rally Cycling) 0:00:05 20 Coryn Labecki (Team DSM) 0:00:06 21 Marlies Mejias (TWENTY24) 0:00:07 22 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (Team SD Worx) 0:00:09 23 Krista Doebel-hickok (Rally Cycling) 0:00:11 24 Jessica Bonilla (CWA Racing p/b Trek) 0:00:15 DNF Rebekah Potter (LABC LADIES)