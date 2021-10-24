L39ION of Los Angeles expand women's team with Alexis Ryan signing

Following Ian Garrison's move from Deceuninck-QuickStep, Alexis Ryan has become the latest ride to move from cycling's top tier to join L39ION of Los Angeles.

27-year-old Ryan has spent the past six years with Canyon-Sram, which has been part of the Women's WorldTour since its introduction in 2020. The team announced her signature for 2022 on Saturday night, a day after Garrison's move was confirmed.

Ryan's sister Kendall is also at L39ION, having made the move from Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank last season. As well as joining her sister on a team for the first time, the move marks a reunion with the Williams brothers for Ryan.

"I grew up racing with Justin and Cory [Williams] on Major Motion. They’re like brothers to me," she said. "Their vision for the future is exactly what cycling needs to be accessible and inclusive.

"We both raced for Major Motion, but our professional careers have never crossed paths. Our talents complement each other, and I think we’re going to accomplish a lot together!"

Ryan started out racing with UnitedHealthcare in 2014 and 2015 before moving to Canyon-Sram. She has two wins to her name so far in her career – the 2018 Drentse Acht van Westerveld and a stage of the Tour de l'Ardèche in the same year.

She has also shown a talent in the Classics during recent years, having taken second at the 2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, fifth at Amstel Gold Race two months later, plus a third place at this season's Dwars door Vlaanderen.

She'll now join a burgeoning women's L39ION team alongside her sister, Avry Howes, and former Boels Dolmans rider Skylar Schneider, who won the Joe Martin Stage Race this year.

In the Instagram post announcing Ryan's signing, L39ION suggested that the women's team would be seeing more additions this offseason.

"We are super happy to be extending our women's program and our first addition is a really really good one," the team wrote.