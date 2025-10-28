Intermarché-Wanty riders move on to new teams ahead of merger with Lotto

Gerben Thijssen is the latest Intermarché-Wanty rider on the move ahead of the team's merger with Lotto

The Lotto-Intermarché merger is finally drawing to a conclusion as riders – largely from Intermarché-Wanty – are finding employment elsewhere for next season.

Several of the Belgian team's riders, including Louis Meintjes, Adrien Petit, and Simone Petilli, are retiring at the end of the season, while Laurenz Rex is on his way to Soudal-QuickStep.

Several other riders have recently confirmed their futures, too. Last week, Uno-X Mobility announced that Danish racer Alexander Kamp would be joining for the 2026 season.

"I think Uno-X Mobility is a fantastic team – a team that has really taken a step up and is now established at the top level, while still holding onto its Nordic identity," the former Danish road champion said.

"To join a Danish-Norwegian team is something I'm really looking forward to being part of."

On Monday, Cofidis, who are set to drop out of the WorldTour for 2026, announced the arrival of French rider Hugo Page on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old was a key part of Biniam Girmay's support squad at Intermarché-Wanty, though he's keen to take on more leadership responsibilities at his new team.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I'm very happy to join Cofidis, a team with a long and rich history. It feels great to come back to France. It's always more special to race in the jersey of a French team," he said.

"I want to take on more responsibilities. My goal is to win again as soon as possible! I enjoy the Classics and stage races, and I want to perform at my best in them. I would like to thank Intermarché-Wanty for helping me take the next step, especially by supporting Biniam Girmay.

"I immediately felt a strong connection and good chemistry with Raphaël Jeune. We are truly aligned, and I'm confident my integration into the team will go smoothly."

Elsewhere, Gerben Thijssen looks set to be the next rider to move on. The 27-year-old Belgian is under contract with his current team to the end of 2027, but Intermarché-Wanty riders are free to leave given the merger, with Lotto taking over the licence.

Thijssen, a good sprinter who also works well in the spring Classics, is set to join Alpecin-Deceuninck next season, with WielerFlits reporting the move as "all but complete" with the Belgian "on the verge of signing."

It remains to be seen how many Intermarché-Wanty riders will move over to the newly merged team, with Lotto currently having 18 riders under contract for 2026 or beyond.

The new-look squad will no doubt hope to hang on to high-profile riders including Louis Barré, Jonas Putsch, and Georg Zimmermann. Star rider Biniam Girmay's future is also up in the air, with links to Israel-Premier Tech emerging in recent weeks.