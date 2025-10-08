Ineos Grenadiers Rozman inquiry 'shows we're held to a different standard than a lot of other teams' says Geraint Thomas

Newly retired racer set to stay at British squad in off-bike role as 'go between' between senior management and sporting staff

NEWPORT, WALES - SEPTEMBER 07: Geraint Thomas of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers honored in his farewell and last race as a professional cyclist prior to the 21st Tour of Britain 2025, Stage 6 a 112.1km stage from Newport to Cardiff on September 07, 2025 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Geraint Thomas at his final race, the 2025 Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Recently retired Ineos Grenadiers racer Geraint Thomas has said that "it wasn't great, the way the team dealt with" the situation surrounding David Rozman, the soigneur who was forced to leave the Tour de France amid an International Testing Agency (ITA) investigation over his links with a doctor at the centre of the Operation Aderlass doping case.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Guardian, the 39-year-old was questioned about the various controversies which have dogged Sky/Ineos over the years, the latest of which was the Rozman investigation.

"It wasn't great, the way the team dealt with it. But it's a tough one if you get a doctor that's been in cycling for a while. I'm not saying they're all dodgy, by any means, but if someone's been in the sport 15 years, the possibility of them having some sort of link [to doping – Ed.] is pretty high," Thomas said.

As part of a look back at his long cycling career, which came to an end at the Tour of Britain last month, Thomas also said he was grateful to have avoided joining a team such as Saunier Duval – where he rode as a stagiaire in 2007 – or Phonak as a young rider.

"It's easy for me to say: 'Well, if I can win the Tour clean, then anyone can' – but for me it taints the present that we still have to speak about doping a lot. At the same time, [the scrutiny] really helped clean up the sport. I think there is a hell of a lot more testing in cycling than other sports," Thomas said.

He admitted that missing out on the 2023 Giro d'Italia victory to Primož Roglič in a stage 20 time trial turnaround was "definitely tough and the one that got away", but looks back on his 2024 Giro podium as an achievement comparable to his Tour victory.

"I was super-proud of that. Obviously, a pretty special guy in Tadej Pogačar won the race. So it was almost like a race for second. Dani Martínez pipped me, but to be on the podium at 38 made me just as proud as winning the Tour," he said.

"It will be looking at their goals and how they're going to execute them. So it's a role where I'll work alongside the coaches and the directeurs sportifs and be that go-between between senior management and the riders – with the goal of stepping up myself in years to come," he said.

