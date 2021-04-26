Ineos Grenadiers organise 10-hour fan ride on Zwift

To mark the start of a three-year deal between Ineos Grenadiers and Zwift, the British WorldTour team will hold a 10-hour ride dubbed 'Around the World with Zwift' on the virtual training platform on May 1.

Ten different Ineos riders will join an hour-long ride on ten different routes on Zwift.

Whoever signs up for the ride will be given a special avatar that includes a Pinarello F12 bike and the official Ineos Grenadiers Castelli training kit. Zwifters can then keep the avatar for other rides after the event.

2020 Giro d'Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart will kick-off the 10 hour ride at 10AM British Summer Time (BST), riding on the London Pretzel course. Other riders taking part include British national champion Ben Swift, Dylan van Baarle, Michał Kwiatkowski, Adam Yates and Dani Martinez.

Swift will ride on the Park Premier Loop two hours at 12:00BST, while Adam Yates will ride the Beach Island Loop at 16:00BST.

Click here for further details and to register for the different one-hour rides.

Ineos Grenadiers took part in a number of eRides in 2020 and competed in other virtual racing events during the COVID-19 lockdown. Geraint Thomas is one of the faces of Zwift and often joins rides when training at home.

Zwift hosted the first ever official UCI Esport world championships last December, with Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio winning the women’s race and German Olympic rower Jason Osborne winnig the men’s race.

"Last year we broke our event records when we provided Zwifters the opportunity to ride with the Ineos Grenadiers, including three Tour de France winners," Zwift CEO and co-founder Eric Min said.

"I’m excited for us to build on the success of those events over the next three years as we continue to offer new and exciting ways for cycling fans to engage with their heroes and to benefit from the team's extensive training expertise."