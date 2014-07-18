inCycle video: Behind the scenes with Belkin at the Tour de France

Lars Boom (Belkin) wins stage 5 of the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP)

On the much anticipated fifth stage of the Tour de France that visited the cobbles for the first time since 2010, inCycle caught went behind the scenes with Belkin.

"We're going to have some cobbles today and I think the team is looking forward to it," Steven Kruijswijk said at the start line in Ypres. "Myself, I am not too happy with the rain but we will see what we can do and hope for the best."

Belkin's Lars Boom launched an attack in the final stages of the race to solo over the line in Arenberg Porte du Hainaut and claim a maiden Tour de France stage win.

"The feeling was awesome all day," Boom said after the stage win. "Really good legs, always good position on the, [and] on the cobbles I think. I was really special to me to ride the stage in the rain and this kind of weather was perfect for me."

There was little time to celebrate though as the Tour continued on. inCycle stayed with the team as the race headed into the Vosges where Bauke Mollema looked to move up the GC.

Watch the video below to hear what Belkin's sport director Merijn Zeeman thought of the team's results and the rider's reactions from the Tour.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.