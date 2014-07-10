inCycle video: Contador says the Tour de France will be won in the Pyrenees

Image 1 of 5 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 5 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Tinkoff-Saxo was riding in full support of Alberto Contador today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) early on in the stage (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 5 of 5 Alberto Contador sets the pace on a climb (Image credit: Sirotti)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) has pinpointed the Pyrenees as the ground for the major battle fields of this year’s Tour de France. The two-time Tour winner, who currently sits in 19th place, 2:37 down on race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), lost time to a number of GC rivals on stage 5 but speaking ahead of the Tour de France Contador remained confident that the mountains would be the deciding factor.

And despite stage five’s losses, Contador’s pre-race predictions still carry water. Ahead of the race he spoke to inCycle about his year so far, his rivals for the yellow jersey and his form after a disappointing 2013.

This season Contador has looked backed to near his best. In a pre-race press conference he likened his current for to his insatiable 2009 season and despite a defeat in the Dauphine last month the Spaniad has certainly climbed with aplomb.

Several wins have seen him find a consistency that was lacking last season and although Chris Froome has left the race Contador still has plenty to do if he is to win his third Tour, with Nibali and Astana looking highly motivated and in form during the opening week of the race.

In this video from inCycle Contador talks about his form, his rivals and where he sees the 2014 Tour de France being won.

