InCycle Video: Behind the on-bike video from Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 2 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) heads toward a victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 The Tour de Suisse peloton in action during stage 8 from Zernez to Bad Ragaz (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The organisers of the Tour de Suisse and video producers IMG of the InCycle television show teamed up to make public some of the most wide-ranging on-board video shots in cycling history. With front and rear-mounted cameras on a number of riders throughout the race, fans were given never-before seen insights into professional cycling, like the sprint on stage 5, or the crash of Marc Goos (Belkin) in the opening time trial.

Related Articles InCycle releases on the bike video footage from the Tour de Suisse

But does the footage truly capture what it's like inside the peloton?

Sprinters Danny van Poppel (Trek) and Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) viewed the footage and compared what fans can see to what it's really like in a bunch sprint. All that and more in the video below. Get the videos first by subscribing to the Cyclingnews Youtube Channel today.