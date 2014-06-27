InCycle Video: Behind the on-bike video from Tour de Suisse
Riders react to footage, does it match reality?
The organisers of the Tour de Suisse and video producers IMG of the InCycle television show teamed up to make public some of the most wide-ranging on-board video shots in cycling history. With front and rear-mounted cameras on a number of riders throughout the race, fans were given never-before seen insights into professional cycling, like the sprint on stage 5, or the crash of Marc Goos (Belkin) in the opening time trial.
But does the footage truly capture what it's like inside the peloton?
Sprinters Danny van Poppel (Trek) and Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) viewed the footage and compared what fans can see to what it's really like in a bunch sprint. All that and more in the video below. Get the videos first by subscribing to the Cyclingnews Youtube Channel today.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy