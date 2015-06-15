inCycle video: Behind the scenes at the Tour des Fjords
Cancellara and Bystrøm on the Norwegian race
While most eyes were on the Giro d'Italia last month, the Tour des Fjords took place with a host of WorldTour stars taking to the start line, including Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and home favourite Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha).
In just its third year the 2.1 UCI ranked race is able to attract some of the peloton's best riders and enjoys some of the best scenery Norway has to offer.
This year Kristoff won three straight stages, while his teammate Marco Haller claimed the overall title.
inCycle went to the race last month and interviewed Cancellara, the race organiser and Kristoff’s young teammmate Sven Erik Bystrøm, who raced through his home town during the race.
You can now watch the video and find out why the Tour des Fjords is quickly establishing itself as one of Europe's most prestigious races.
