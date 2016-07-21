inCycle: Inside the Tour de France with Etixx QuickStep - Video
Laurens ten Dam interview, and all the latest Leadout news from the race
On this week’s inCycle show, Laurens ten Dam (Giant Alpecin) discusses his move to California and what could be his last Tour de France. The veteran Dutch rider moved to Giant-Alpecin over the winter and has combined a race programme in the United States with some key objectives in Europe, including the Tour de France.
Related Articles
inCycle also go behind the scenes with Etixx QuickStep once more. The Belgian team are racing the Tour de France with a number of objectives as they hunt stage wins and a high GC spot with Dan Martin. There are several rider and staff interviews from the race.
As ever Leadout returns with its lighter side to the Tour and this week includes IAM Cycling’s directeur sportif Lionel Marie losing his hair in a bet, Fabian Cancellara’s fan club, and sheep at Cannondale-Drapac. It also looks into the science of cryotherapy with Aquilo.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy