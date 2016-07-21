inCycle: Inside the Tour de France with Etixx QuickStep - Video

Image 1 of 5 Marcel Kittel reacts to losing the stage 14 sprint to Mark Cavendish. Kittel unsuccessfully protested the finish. Image 2 of 5 Laurens Ten Dam (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Jarlinson Pantano was awarded the most combative award on stage 17 (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 5 Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Etixx-QuickStep teammates Tony Martin and Julian Alaphilippe in a breakaway stage 16 Tour de France

On this week’s inCycle show, Laurens ten Dam (Giant Alpecin) discusses his move to California and what could be his last Tour de France. The veteran Dutch rider moved to Giant-Alpecin over the winter and has combined a race programme in the United States with some key objectives in Europe, including the Tour de France.

inCycle also go behind the scenes with Etixx QuickStep once more. The Belgian team are racing the Tour de France with a number of objectives as they hunt stage wins and a high GC spot with Dan Martin. There are several rider and staff interviews from the race.

As ever Leadout returns with its lighter side to the Tour and this week includes IAM Cycling’s directeur sportif Lionel Marie losing his hair in a bet, Fabian Cancellara’s fan club, and sheep at Cannondale-Drapac. It also looks into the science of cryotherapy with Aquilo.