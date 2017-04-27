Trending

InCycle: Inside Philippe Gilbert's Classics renaissance

Nibali's Giro d'Italia prep and the Ardennes with Canyon-SRAM

Philippe Gilbert wins the 2017 Amstel Gold Race ahead of Michal Kwiatkowski

Philippe Gilbert wins the 2017 Amstel Gold Race ahead of Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

InCycle take an in-depth look into the Classics campaign of Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors), who had a renaissance in his new team, winning the Tour of Flanders and the Amstel Gold Race. They look into the qualities of a rider can win on both the cobbled Classics and in the Ardennes.

Related Articles

Philippe Gilbert wins Tour of Flanders after epic solo break

Gilbert makes history with 4th Amstel Gold Race win

Vincenzo Nibali: The Lone Shark

The inCycle crew also check in on Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and his preparations for the 100th Giro d'Italia.

But first, they spend a week in the Ardennes with the Canyon-SRAM team.

 

 

 

 