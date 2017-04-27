InCycle: Inside Philippe Gilbert's Classics renaissance
Nibali's Giro d'Italia prep and the Ardennes with Canyon-SRAM
InCycle take an in-depth look into the Classics campaign of Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors), who had a renaissance in his new team, winning the Tour of Flanders and the Amstel Gold Race. They look into the qualities of a rider can win on both the cobbled Classics and in the Ardennes.
Related Articles
The inCycle crew also check in on Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and his preparations for the 100th Giro d'Italia.
But first, they spend a week in the Ardennes with the Canyon-SRAM team.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy