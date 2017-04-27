InCycle: Inside Philippe Gilbert's Classics renaissance

Philippe Gilbert wins the 2017 Amstel Gold Race ahead of Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

InCycle take an in-depth look into the Classics campaign of Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors), who had a renaissance in his new team, winning the Tour of Flanders and the Amstel Gold Race. They look into the qualities of a rider can win on both the cobbled Classics and in the Ardennes.

The inCycle crew also check in on Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and his preparations for the 100th Giro d'Italia.

But first, they spend a week in the Ardennes with the Canyon-SRAM team.