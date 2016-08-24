inCycle: Chris Froome recounts his third Tour de France victory - Video

Chris Froome (Team Sky) celebrates winning the Aalst criterium

Episode 24, begins with a look at Chris Froome's journey to his 2016 Tour de France win. The three-time Tour winner tells inCycle he didn't have a lot of cycling heroes when he was growing up in Kenya. "I think it was a very different time when I was growing up and looking at cycling. There weren't really the best role models to look at then. I got to a stage - obviously following the Lance Armstrong era with guys like Ivan Basso and Lance Armstrong battling it out - I got to a stage where I actually stopped idolising those kind of guys and just started focusing on doing things myself."

The inCycle crew checks in with new Dutch Olympic road race champion Anna van der Breggen. "You have to feel it," Van der Breggen says of the moment she decided to launch her sprint for the win in Rio. "I saw the sign at 150 metres, and thought, 'OK. This is, OK, I just go.' You have to be first at the finish line, and I tried it. Maybe you cannot call it a sprint, but it was just perfect."

inCycle also travels to Sweden for the Crescent Vargarda WorldTour races, and the crew talks with Giant-Alpecin's Chad Haga, who continues to come back from the team's horrifying pre-season training crash. "I realised I very easily could have died and wondered about my teammates and friends because all I could remember was that mental image before impact," says the 27-year-old American.

Haga, who is currently racing in the Vuelta a Espana and finishes eight on stage 4, says he's put the crash behind him now and wasn't going to let the freak accident control the ed of his career. "I think I'm beyond it now. I think I'm finally into new territory. It put things in perspective. I mean even a bad day on the bike, if you're frustrated with your performance or whatever, but you're like, 'Pfft, it's bike racing. Have fun with it, it ends all too quickly.'"