'I'm not really sick' – Tadej Pogačar brushes off minor illness at the Tour de France

Slovenian reveals he's suffered with a cough and runny nose in recent days

UAE Team Emirates - XRG team&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium with the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey after the 15th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 169.3 km between Muret and Carcassonne, southwestern France, on July 20, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Tadej Pogačar has suffered a minor cold at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France leader Tadej Pogačar has revealed that he's been dealing with illness at the race, though he insisted it's "nothing" and that he's coming to the end of a minor cold.

The Slovenian has won four stages of 15 so far and currently leads the race by 4:13 from Jonas Vingegaard. He hasn't shown any visible signs of weakness so far, and, indeed, he made another six seconds on his rival in the final metres of Saturday's multi-mountain stage to Superbagnères.

Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including Cycling Weekly and Rouleur.

