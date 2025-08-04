'I’m being hunted for this' – Demi Vollering refutes she is a 'drama queen' after Tour de France Femmes

'If you ask my teammates, they will always say different' says FDJ-Suez leader, responding to Van Emden remarks

Demi Vollering on the final podium of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering had the final say after she was accused of living in a 'gilded cage' during the Tour de France Femmes, refuting suggestions she is 'a drama queen' and that the criticism comes from those who do not know her.

Vollering crashed hard during stage 3 but fought back to finish an emotional second overall and on the final podium alongside a dominant Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) and 2024 winner Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto), who was third overall.

