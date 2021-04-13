Illness could sideline Anna van der Breggen from Amstel Gold Race

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) could be forced to skip the upcoming Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition on April 18 in the Netherlands. The double World Champion has been experiencing cold and flu-like symptoms, according to the Dutch outlet Wielerflits.

SD Worx has confirmed that an official decision has not yet been made as to whether Van der Breggen will start Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition, as the race is still five days away. Reports have confirmed that she has not tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Van der Breggen has been tested twice in the recent days, according to Wielerflits, and both tests were returned as negative for COVID-19.

Van der Breggen won the 2017 Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition, and then went on to win Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the only rider to win all three races in the same year. She has also won six consecutive editions of Flèche Wallonne, and twice Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

This year's edition of Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition returns after being cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The women will race 127km on seven laps of a 16.9km circuit that features the Geulhemmerberg, Bemelerberg and Cauberg climbs before finishing in Berg en Terblijt.