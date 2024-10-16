'I will never forget this'- Marta Lach leads historic Ceratizit-WNT podium sweep

Strong teamwork continues to dominate at Tour of Chongming Islands sprints

Lach first Women&#039;s WorldTour win came at the 2022 Tour of Romandie
Lach's first Women's WorldTour win came at the 2022 Tour of Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour of Chongming Island stage 2 podium ceremony was a special sight as Marta Lach and her Ceratizit-WNT teammates Mylène de Zoete and Kathrin Schweinberger occupied all three podium steps. 

By sprinting to an unprecedented podium sweep, the blue-and-red-clad team made Women’s WorldTour history.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.