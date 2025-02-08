'I was scared I was going to be bored' - Pauline Ferrand-Prévot on being back on the road

Riding for Team Visma–Lease a Bike, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has been kicking off her road comeback at the UAE Tour Women 2025.

The 12-time elite World Champion and 2024 mountain biking Olympic Champion has now committed to the road full-time, after signing a three-year deal with the team.

She has already said she has her hopes pinned on the Tour de France Femmes, but how's she enjoying being back racing on the asphalt?

"I was a bit afraid that I wouldn't like it, but so far it's nice," Ferrand-Prévot told Cyclingnews at the start line of stage 3.

"I was scared I was going to be a bit bored as before the race, I don't have the same nerves as I do with MTB. I think in MTB you have to be ready from the start and go full gas, but it’s a bit different on the road.

"The first day we did a really good job as a team and yesterday was also quite good that I could make it to the second group."

Yesterday Ferrand-Prévot finished in the first chasing group, alongside other general classification contender Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez). She currently sits 1:30 behind Elisa Longo Borghini (Team UAE ADQ), in de facto second place of GC and is hoping to make up some time on today's mountain stage.

Stage 3 is 152km and finishes atop Jebel Hafeet, where the gradient averages 8% and features an 11% peak with 3km to go.

"I'm looking forward to today's stage, it's still really windy so anything could happen before the climb," Ferrand-Prévot said.

"I have real trust in my teammates. Today we have to stay as a group and work together in the best ways possible.

"The girls have to bring me to the bottom of the climb and then it's up to me to finish the work.

"I also don't know how I'll be climbing compared to the others so today should be a good test. I don't feel tired, I feel good."

One of the secrets to Ferrand-Prévot's success is staying calm amidst the pressure.

"When I start, I say to myself ok there is no point in stressing as you lose energy, so you just have to focus on yourself and what you can do the best," she said.

"I think this is something which helps me a lot.”