‘I was giving it my all’ - Zoe Backstedt on career-best World Cup second place

By
published

Brit led for half of the race in treacherous conditions

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 22 Zoe Backstedt of The United Kingdom and Team CanyonSram Racing competes during the 28th Zonhoven UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2024 Womens Elite on December 22 2024 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Zoe Backstedt (Canyon-Sram) shows her skills in the sand at Zonhoven World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Backstedt clinched a career-best second place in the elite women's cyclocross World Cup in Zonhoven, following a valiant ride which saw her lead for over half of the event.

The 20-year-old British rider led from the start after powering through the technical sand sections, including the infamous Kuil sand descent.

Ben Goddard