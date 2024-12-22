‘I was giving it my all’ - Zoe Backstedt on career-best World Cup second place

Zoe Backstedt (Canyon-Sram) shows her skills in the sand at Zonhoven World Cup

Zoe Backstedt clinched a career-best second place in the elite women's cyclocross World Cup in Zonhoven, following a valiant ride which saw her lead for over half of the event.

The 20-year-old British rider led from the start after powering through the technical sand sections, including the infamous Kuil sand descent.

Her lead of around 20 seconds was pulled back in the second half of the race and a three-way battle followed, with experienced cyclocross riders Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) and Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Deceuninck).

A mistake in a technical section by Brand with just over a lap remaining held up Backstedt and resulted in Alvarado gaining an unassailable advantage.

Backstedt gave it everything on the final lap in an attempt to pull back the leader but finished five seconds behind.

The Canyon-SRAM rider took inspiration from under-23 rival Marie Schreiber (SD Worx-Protime) who led from start to finish to win in yesterday’s World Cup round in Hulst.

“For the first two laps that’s what I was thinking, maybe I can hold this for a little bit longer,” said Backstedt.

“In the end, Ceylin (Del Carmen Alvarado) and Lucinda (Brand) were just super-strong. There was some tired legs at the end and I was able to battle with Lucinda for that second spot.

“I was giving it my all and was thankfully able to beat Lucinda on the line.”

Backstedt has be working with Canyon-SRAM's newly-hired cyclocross director Geert Wellens. The pair also worked together when Backstedt was racing for Acrog-Tormans team in the under-19 category.

Her technique in the Kuil sand descent enabled her to establish an early lead, whilst initial chaser Annemarie Worst (Cyclocross Reds) crashed out.

“There was only one time when I had an almost crash on that second downhill,” added Backstedt.

“I was going down it and you could hear the crowds going ‘oooh’ and in my head I was also thinking ‘oooh’.

“I had some fun.”

Backstedt took a trio of third places in World Cup rounds last season before also scooping the under-23 cyclocross World Championships.

The British rider then switched onto the road and finished 16th in Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift and runner-up at Antwerp Port Epic Ladies.

She then came into the ‘cross season in good form having won the individual time trial at the Simac Ladies Tour and placing third overall.

Backstedt faces tough competition to defend her under-23 cyclocross World Championship crown in February from Schreiber and European champion Célia Gerry.

Meanwhile, victory in Zonhoven was taken by Alvarado who recovered from sickness the previous day Hulst to take her second World Cup win of the season.

“In the beginning, I didn’t believe that Backstedt would come back to us, I was with Lucinda (Brand) and I could see (Backstedt) wasn’t that far ahead,” said Alvarado.

“We went really deep and then we were there. After yesterday’s feeling today was totally different, I didn’t expect to win so it’s an even better victory.”

Meanwhile, Brand was left reflecting on an opportunity missed after a mistake on a technical corner in the sand allowed Alvarado to ride away to victory.

“It went well and not so well,” said Brand. “I had a change in feelings. I felt super-strong in the first half.

“There was a corner and when it goes bad, it goes bad. I’ve hated that corner all my life, I really hate it. I try but I really cannot do it.

“I was really aiming for more and during the race I also felt that I was getting stronger. Just over halfway I began to struggle again and my legs started to blow away again.

“I really don’t know why, the cold on my legs doesn’t help.”

Despite Brand having to settle for third on the podium she extended her lead in the overall series over the World Cup weekend double-header.

The Baloise Trek Lions rider finished runner-up at Hulst the previous day and now leads the series by 31 points.

