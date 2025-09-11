'I want to peak for the World Championships' - Tadej Pogačar back racing in Canada after Tour de France success and summer break

UAE Team Emirates leader to ride time trial and road race in Rwanda

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 10: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG during the press conference prior to the 14th Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec &amp; Montreal 2025 / #UCIWT / on September 10, 2025 in Quebec City, Quebec. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar is back in the spotlight at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar will race for the first time since winning the Tour de France on Friday at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, hoping he can find a final peak of form for the rapidly approaching World Championships in Rwanda.

Pogačar has enjoyed time at home in Montecarlo since winning the Tour de France on July 27, only visiting Slovenia briefly for a celebratory criterium.

He has not trained at altitude but appeared happy and relaxed in the big rider pre-race press conference in Québec. The fatigue and air of pessimism of the final days of the Tour have been replaced by his usual smiles and happy demeanour.

Pogačar has confirmed he will ride both the time trial and the road race in Rwanda, with Remco Evenepoel his biggest rival against the clock. Primož Roglič and Matej Mohorič are also part of the Slovenian team for Rwanda but Roglič will not ride the time trial.

The Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and then Sunday's Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal will be Pogačar's final races before travelling to Africa next week.

Pogačar won the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal last year but was more cautious about his chances this year.

