'I want to peak for the World Championships' - Tadej Pogačar back racing in Canada after Tour de France success and summer break

Tadej Pogačar is back in the spotlight at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec

Tadej Pogačar will race for the first time since winning the Tour de France on Friday at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, hoping he can find a final peak of form for the rapidly approaching World Championships in Rwanda.

Pogačar has enjoyed time at home in Montecarlo since winning the Tour de France on July 27, only visiting Slovenia briefly for a celebratory criterium.

He has not trained at altitude but appeared happy and relaxed in the big rider pre-race press conference in Québec. The fatigue and air of pessimism of the final days of the Tour have been replaced by his usual smiles and happy demeanour.

"Of course, you're tired after three weeks of racing at the highest level. That's perfectly normal," Pogacar said.

"I don't understand why such a big deal was made of it. Simply because I said I was tired after the stage to La Plagne. Even after a one-day race, you're tired, let alone after 21 days of racing."

Pogačar has confirmed he will ride both the time trial and the road race in Rwanda, with Remco Evenepoel his biggest rival against the clock. Primož Roglič and Matej Mohorič are also part of the Slovenian team for Rwanda but Roglič will not ride the time trial.

The Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and then Sunday's Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal will be Pogačar's final races before travelling to Africa next week.

"I feel good. I'm quite happy with how my summer went. The end of the season always has its ups and downs, but I'm happy to be here," he said.

"After the Tour, I took a break, followed Urska at her races, and did some good training at home. I couldn't squeeze another big training block at altitude into my summer. But here I am, happy to be able to test my legs on Friday."

Pogačar won the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal last year but was more cautious about his chances this year.

"We're here with a strong team, and I'll be happy if I can help us win. In any way. I'm definitely going for it, but for me, it wouldn't be a disaster if I didn't win."I want to peak for the World Championships. That's the main goal for this final stretch of the season. I also want to use these races as good training and hope I'll be ready."