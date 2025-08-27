'I kept smashing at the pedals' - João Almeida and Juan Ayuso close on leader Jonas Vingegaard at Vuelta a España after UAE claim spectacular TTT victory

UAE Team Emirates-XRG claim narrow win over Visma-Lease a Bike despite being down to four riders in finale

FIGUERES, SPAIN - AUGUST 27: Joao Almeida of Portugal, Juan Ayuso of Spain - White Best Young Rider Jersey, Mikkel Bjerg of Denmark, Felix Grossschartner of Austria, Domen Novak of Slovenia, Ivo Oliveira of Portugal, Marc Soler of Spain, Jay Vine of Australia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrate at podium as stage winners during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 5 a 24.1km team time trial stage from Figueres to Figueres / TTT / #UCIWT / on August 27, 2025 in Figueres, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
UAE Team Emirates-XRG poses on the podium as stage 5 winner of team time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans of UAE Team Emirates-XRG must have had their hearts in their mouths in closing moments of the Vuelta a España team time trial on Wednesday, as the squad roared into the final 500 metres of stage 5 ahead of their rivals, but down to just four riders and one of them, Marc Soler, visibly struggling.

Times are taken on the fourth rider across the line, so it was clearly going to be touch and go for holding on together as a unit to take the victory. But Soler did, just, manage to dig deep and stay in contact with his three teammates, with UAE netting the victory by just eight seconds over arch-rivals Visma-Lease a Bike.

As a result, Vingegaard may have regained the top spot overall, but UAE's co-leaders Juan Ayuso and João Almeida remain very much in the running, both trailing Vingegaard by a scant eight seconds.

"We're going to really enjoy this one," Sports Director Joxean Fernández Matxin told Spanish TV afterwards.

The next step upwards for Almeida would be the Vuelta a España lead, but with Vingegaard in red, that may well prove a tough nut to crack. Still he's determined to give it a go.

