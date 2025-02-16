'I just tried to dig really deep' - Great Britain’s Anna Morris sets new 4000 metre individual pursuit world record

29-year-old Welsh rider shows her talent in new distance

Anna Morris at speed at the UEC European track championships
Anna Morris at speed at the UEC European track championships (Image credit: SWPix)

Great Britain’s Anna Morris won the women's European individual pursuit  title in Belgium on Saturday, breaking the world record twice for the new 4000 metre women's race.

The 29-year-old Welsh rider set a new record of 4:28.306 in the qualifying ride and bettered that in the final as she beat Italy’s Vittoria Guazzini by seven seconds in a new world record time of 4:25.874.

