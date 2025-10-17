'I feel like they know how strong I am, so they don't let me go anymore' – UAE talent Jan Christen battling his own attacking instincts in pursuit of full potential

'I also need to learn a bit more from the other guys and listen' says Swiss talent ahead of Tour of Guangxi Queen stage on Saturday

BAMA, CHINA - OCTOBER 17: Jan Christen of Switzerland and UAE Team Emirates - XRG prior to the 6th Gree-Tour Of Guangxi 2025, Stage 4 a 176.8km from Bama to Jinchengjiang / #UCIWT / on October 17, 2025 in Bama, China. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Christen is closing his season out at the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rising Swiss talent Jan Christen is one of only four riders with the luxury of being contracted on UAE Team Emirates-XRG, cycling's top team, until 2030, alongside two Spanish teenagers – Pablo Torres and Adrià Pericas – and world champion Tadej Pogačar.

Despite this certain future, though, Christen knows he has serious improvements to make if he's to extract his full potential and not fall down the pecking order among UAE's near-overflow of stars that also includes Isaac del Toro and João Almeida.

It's got him two wins so far in 2025, alongside some top results like second at the Clásica San Sebastián and a strong week with five top-10 finishes at the Tour of Poland. He obviously wants more, but has had several run-ins with illness, alongside breaking his collarbone, which have stunted his progress during only his second year as a WorldTour rider.

Fighting for leadership at UAE

He also said that the internal competition at UAE has helped keep him sharp and focused, aware that being able to show the Emirati squad you are up for the task ahead is just as important to afford leadership as actually doing it on the road is. After all, when you've won just shy of 100 races in a calendar year with 20 different riders, being picked as the guy to go for the win requires quite some convincing.

"I think the competition is good because you push each other, that's the key of our team," said Christen.

"We always have so many guys on the start line who can win the race, and you need to do all you can in the preparation so that the team knows and sees you have the best level. I think like this, we push each other a lot and get stronger to be at the race in the best shape possible."

Even with his long-term future secured, Christen isn't just going to use that to sit back – it's victories that he wants. In China, Jhonatan Narváez is UAE's best-placed rider on GC heading into the queen stage 5 on Saturday to NongLa, but Christen didn't rule out several moves being made by the top-ranked team, with the objective simply being a UAE win, not necessarily a Narváez win.

"It's relaxing to be signed until 2030 in one way, but I also want to win races; however, it does give me a lot of confidence that the team has in me and the future with the team," Christen told Cyclingnews.

"I don't know exactly how much shape is. I've raced a lot the last eight weeks, but with Jonny, we have the big favourite here, and also Felix [Großschartner] and I are in good condition. In the end, it's about playing our cards right and making sure one of us wins."

For 2026, Christen won't know his exact goals until UAE head to training camp and confirm them in December or January, but he wants the one-day and one-week racing arenas to be his key objective, alongside hopefully making his Grand Tour debut.

"We will see, I'm liking a lot of the one-day races like Flèche, Amstel and San Sebastian," he said, when asked about goals for next season. "For sure, it would be nice to do my first Grand Tour and set even another level for the upcoming year, but my main focus will be for sure on the one-week stage races and one-day races."

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

