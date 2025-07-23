'I expect fireworks' - Marianne Vos ready for her fourth Tour de France Femmes

Dutch phenom to support Ferrand-Prévot for the yellow jersey rather than try for another points classification win

Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Green points jersey prior to the 11th La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 3
Two-time points classification winner Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) has been in Brittany for a few days already as she is ready for an 'explosive' start for the 2025 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift on Saturday.

Once the flag drops in Vannes for stage 1, she'll begin her quest for a third stage victory at the Grand Tour, but more importantly as she pointed out, a first GC title for her Visma squad in a fourth appearance.

