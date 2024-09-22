'I did everything I could' – Demi Vollering resigned to Grace Brown's superiority in Worlds time trial

By
published

Dutchwoman hopeful silver medal in first Zurich event augurs well for road race

Demi Vollering racing to second place and a silver medal in the elite women&#039;s time trial at the 2024 Road World Championships
Demi Vollering racing to second place and a silver medal in the elite women's time trial at the 2024 Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another second place for Demi Vollering, but this one must surely sting a little less than that dramatic near miss at last month's Tour de France Femmes.

The Dutchwoman produced the sparkling display she had promised in the elite women's time trial at the Road World Championships in Zurich, but there was little to be done against Grace Brown's 2024 vintage.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.