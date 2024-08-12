'I could breathe again' - Charlotte Kool solved mystery respiratory issues just two weeks before Tour de France Femmes triumph

Dutch sprinter takes biggest win of her career and first yellow jersey, dedicates it to late grandfather

THE HAGUE NETHERLANDS AUGUST 12 Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL celebrates at podium as Yellow leader jersey winner during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 1 a 123km stage from Rotterdam to The Hague UCIWWT on August 12 2024 in The Hague Netherlands Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) celebrates winning opening stage and taking the first yellow jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just two weeks before taking the first stage and with it yellow jersey at the 2024 Tour de France Femmes, Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) was struggling to breathe properly at high intensity, despite “doing everything right” in training, only finding the solution thanks to specialists at the last gasp. 

Kool struggled to explain the technical issue that was hampering her, gesturing simply to her chest and stating that “this part was a bit stuck and I couldn't really breathe through” before going to a professional, who “actually made it all loose and I could feel immediately like I could breathe again, literally.”

