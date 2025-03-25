It's back! The best rear bike light on the market is 34% off – at its best ever price in this Amazon Spring Sale deal

It's fair to say we are slightly obsessed with the Magishine SEEMEE300 and for good reason – it's simply the best rear bike light on the market and comes loaded with brilliant features that make it stand out in the crowded bike light market.

Cycling News' Senior Tech Writer, Will Jones gave the SEEMEE300 an almost faultless 96% during his testing and review and it holds the much-coveted spot as best rear bike light in our cycling lights buyers guide.

Right now in the Amazon Spring Sale you can grab the Magicshine SEEMEE300 with 34% off – reduced from $59.99 to $39.59 or for UK shoppers it's discounted from £59.99 to £39.70. This is the first time we've seen this dip under the $40/£40 mark – which makes this a brilliant purchase for anyone looking out for a recommended bike light deal.

With a whopping 200 hours the SEEMEE300 has the best battery life of any rear light on the market. It's also super bright with two rear facing LEDs that have a maximum 300-lumen output. The unique downward-facing LED light on the SEEMEE300 is its game changing feature, and illuminates a large cone of light below you and gives 360 degrees of effective visibility.

The list of smart features it has in its arsenal include auto-dim which dims the light to suit the ambient lighting conditions and prolongs the battery life, and the motion sensor acts as a brake light, something that is really useful if you're a regular commuter riding in traffic.

It makes the Magicshine SEEMEE300 incredibly good value for money at full price but with this deal we reckon it's an absolute steal.

The downward facing light really makes the SEEMEE 300 standout as the best rear bike light on the market (Image credit: Will Jones)

Magicshine SEEMEE300 specs

Key features: Market-leading battery life, supremely bright, unique downward facing bulb, smart features include auto-dim and motion sensor.

Product launch: May 2023.

Price history: The launch price for this smartwatch was $59.99 and although it's regularly discounted the 34% discount beats all of those, and the current Amazon price is the cheapest the SEEMEE 300 has ever been.

Price comparison: Magicshine: $54.99 | Merlin Cycles: $40.95

Reviews consensus: In our own review, we gave the SEEMEE300 4.5 stars out of 5 and summed it up by saying: "There is very little to fault here, and it packs a tonne of features into a well-made, very effective package. It does some things other lights on the market don’t in terms of battery life and additional visibility – it’s a pretty open-and-shut case to say this is the best rear bike light on the market at the moment."

✅ Buy if: You want the best rear light on the market at it's best ever price.

❌ Don't buy if: You already have it or don't need a rear light because there aren't many other reasons.