It's back! The best rear bike light on the market is 34% off – at its best ever price in this Amazon Spring Sale deal

The feature loaded Magicshine SEEMEE300 has dipped under the $40 mark for the first time ever and makes this top-rated light a must buy

A close up of a rear bike light with two bulbs and one bulb underneath
It's fair to say we are slightly obsessed with the Magishine SEEMEE300 and for good reason – it's simply the best rear bike light on the market and comes loaded with brilliant features that make it stand out in the crowded bike light market. 

Cycling News' Senior Tech Writer, Will Jones gave the SEEMEE300 an almost faultless 96% during his testing and review and it holds the much-coveted spot as best rear bike light in our cycling lights buyers guide.

Magicshine SEEMEE300: $59.99 $39.59 at Amazon US £59.99 £39.70 at Amazon UK

$59.99 $39.59 at Amazon US
Save 34% We rate the SEEMEE300 as the best rear light currently available. It's superbly bright with a maximum 300-lumen output thats powered by a market-leading battery life of up to 200 hours.

Read our full Magicshine SEEMEE300 Review.

Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

