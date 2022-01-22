Human Powered Health riders in Portugal for January training camp – Gallery

Image 1 of 19 Joey Rosskopf in stars-and-stripes jersey at camp (Image credit: Tristan Cardew) Image 2 of 19 Start for men's camp on January 9 in Portugal for Human Powered Health (Image credit: Tristan Cardew) Image 3 of 19 Kyle Murphy and Kristian Aasvold during training ride (Image credit: Tristan Cardew) Image 4 of 19 Arvid de Kleijn during training camp for Human Powered Health (Image credit: Tristan Cardew) Image 5 of 19 Wessel Krul and August Jensen enjoy ride at January 2022 training camp (Image credit: Tristan Cardew) Image 6 of 19 Human Powered Health men on ride on Algarve coast at 2022 (Image credit: Tristan Cardew) Image 7 of 19 Ben King in break with Chad Haga and Stephen Bassett during training race for Human Powered Health during January 2022 camp (Image credit: Tristan. Cardew) Image 8 of 19 Scenery on the inland climbs of the Algarve coast of Portugal for training camp (Image credit: Tristan Cardew) Image 9 of 19 (Image credit: Tristan Cardew) Training camp on the roads of southern Portugal for men's ProTeam Image 10 of 19 2022 Human Powered Health riders Lilly Williams and Makayla MacPherson set the pace at January training camp (Image credit: Tristan Cardew) Image 11 of 19 Human Powered Health's Marit Raaijmakers at January 2022 camp in Portugal (Image credit: Tristan Cardew) Image 12 of 19 Human Powered Health 2022 camp an opportunity for riders Kaia Schmid and Makayla MacPherson to ride with new team (Image credit: Tristan Cardew) Image 13 of 19 Women's Sports Director Joanne Kiesanowski talks to Human Powered Health riders on day five of camp in Portugal to start 2022 (Image credit: Tristan Cardew) Image 14 of 19 Barbara Malcotti at 2022 January camp with Human Powered Health (Image credit: Tristan Cardew) Image 15 of 19 2022 women of Human Powered Health at camp in Algarve, region of southern Portugal in January (Image credit: Tristan Cardew) Image 16 of 19 Human Powered Health women's peloton during January 2022 camp (Image credit: Tristan Cardew) Image 17 of 19 Women on the road in Portugal for 2022 early-season Human Powered Health training (Image credit: Tristan Cardew) Image 18 of 19 Women's team on road in Portugal for Human Powered Health pre-season camp (Image credit: Tristan Cardew) Image 19 of 19 Scenery in Portugal for women's 10-day training camp with Human Powered Health (Image credit: Tristan Cardew)

Human Powered Health riders and staff gathered in the southernmost coastal region of Portugal for their first training camp of 2022. Based in Portimão in the Algarve region, riders for the men's ProTeam started training on January 9 while riders for the women, a newly-minted Women's WorldTour squad, arrived on January 16. Both squads trained for 10 days, with three days of overlap for the two squads to learn from one another.

““We have spent a lot of time training and racing in Portugal over the years. It’s a beautiful country with incredible roads for cycling. We have a lot of Portuguese staff working for our team,” said Jonas Carney, performance director, noting that one of the key staff José Sousa, former Portuguese pro cyclist and now a lead soigneur for the men's team.

“Along with José, they come with an enormous amount of local knowledge and connections. Sometimes those small details make a big difference and they’ve done an incredible job of helping to organize this camp.”

For the men's squad the location of the camp was also convenient for the start of the season next month at Volta ao Algarve. Last year that five-day Portuguese stage race was postponed until May, but it will return to early spring in 2022, taking place from February 16-20.

“We will race in the Volta ao Algarve in February, so we are doing reconnaissance of the courses during the camp, and also leaving our vehicles here until Algarve starts,” added Carney.

The 18-rider team held its first competition of the new season with bragging rights for the 'Camp Champs' during training camp, Ben King taking the honours from an early breakaway with Chad Haga and Stephen Bassett.

The women's squad continues with camp this week on the Algarve coast, led by sports director Joanne Kiesanowski. Following a few training rides with the men's team, the women worked on climbing and team drills as a unit.

The team has 12 riders for 2022, with only a trio of riders returning - sprinter Olivia Ray, Olympian Lily Williams and US women’s U23 cylco-cross national champion Katie Clouse.

"Human Powered Health believes we have constructed a team which is well rounded with all types of racers to put our best foot forward while shifting into World Tour status,” Kiesanowski told Cyclingnews earlier this month.

The first race of the season will be at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana, Febuary 17-20, followed by the spring Classics campaign.