Rally Cycling to become Human Powered Health

Rally Cycling team said Tuesday that it will undergo a name change to become Human Powered Health in 2022 and 2023. The team is owned and managed by Minnesota-based Circuit Sport which has launched the wellness platform, that is set to become the title sponsor, as its own brand.
Rally Health is the current title sponsor of Rally Cycling's men's and women's teams. It took over the spot from Optum Pro Cycling in 2016 and offered a multi-year deal to the team.
“Human Powered Health represents more than racing, more than athletics,” said Charles Aaron, managing director and founder of Circuit Sport. “It’s about reminding people that they have more power over their health than they think. We want to support people, mind and body, and use our platform to inspire them to take small, simple steps towards greater health and wellbeing.”
Circuit Sport has led health and wellness-minded campaigns like Inspired Bikes, Body Positivity, Healthy Habits, and Longevity.
The team has stated that their health and wellness-minded campaigns will expand and evolve as the Human Powered Health platform grows into a hub for health and wellness content with its athletes as the main mouthpiece. New brand partnerships will allow the team to incorporate data analytics across sleep, nutrition, movement, and health care, the team said in a media release.
In addition, they will launch a Discord channel to serve as a hub for fans, partners and clients. Hosted by the team and with regular appearances by professional riders, the channel will be a place to share ideas on how to live healthier lifestyles.
The group runs a UCI women’s team and upgraded their men’s team to a Professional Continental licence in 2018. Although it has an aim to bring their men's team to the WorldTour, it will be the women's team that jumps up to the top-tier in 2022 as they have applied for a Women's WorldTour licence.
“We couldn’t take this step without the support of our partners and their shared vision for the future,” said Aaron. “We’ve shown our ability to win bike races around the world but what sustains us is creating connections and empowering people.”
Circuit Sport said that it is currently aligning with brands that will become part of Human Powered Health, and will be announced in the coming weeks. Asked if Rally Health was onboard for a sponsorship renewal, a spokesperson from Rally Cycling said more details would follow on November 16.
