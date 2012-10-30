Huffman linked to Astana

Image 1 of 3 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) attacked on the last couple of laps to stay away for second place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 3 Evan Huffman (Cal Giant-Berry Farms) sets out on the course to became the U23 National Champ. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 3 Evan Huffman on way to his win in stage two of the Merco Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

California-Giant Berry rider Evan Huffman is rumoured to be joining the Astana Pro Team. According to Astanafans.com, the U23 time trial champion is one of the final riders to sign with the Kazakh WorldTour squad.

A junior road race national champion in 2008, Huffman, 22, quit college to devote himself entirely to his cycling career this season. He stormed out of the gates for the 2012 season by racking up a victory in the time trial of the Merced Cycling Classic, besting a number of top domestic professionals.

He followed that with a second place in the final stage of the Redlands Classic and sixth overall, and then a victory in the Tour of the Gila time trial over Pro Continental rider Rory Sutherland.

A victory in the U23 national time trial championship was not enough to earn Huffman a selection to the world championships squad, but signed a two-year contract for the WorldTour.

Although not confirmed by the team or the rider, Huffman said via Twitter on Monday, "I just signed my life away for the next 2 years. Expect an announcement with more details soon".