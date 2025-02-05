How to watch UAE Tour Women 2025 – Live streaming around the world

The second Women's WorldTour stage race of the season takes place February 6-9 in the warm weather of United Arab Emirates for a third edition of UAE Tour Women. The race provides three days for sprinters and the signature mountaintop finish at Jebel Hafeet. 

Last year world champion Lotte Kopeky (SD Worx-Protime) hoisted the trophy with the GC victory, which sparked her dominance in the spring Classics. Kopecky's teammate Lorena Wiebes earned a pair of stage victories to earn the sprint classification.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
StageDateStage timesBroadcast times
Stage 1 Dubai Police Officer’s Club to Dubai HarbourFebruary 612:50 GST - 16:30 GST10:50 - 12:40 GMT (UK); 3:50 - 7:30 EST (US, Canada)
Stage 2 Al Dhafra Fort to Al MirfaFebruary 713:55 GST- 16:30 GST 10:50-12:35 GMT (UK); 4:45-7:30 EST (US, Canada)
Stage 3 Al Ain Qasr Al Muwaiji to Jebel HafeetFebruary 812:20 GST - 16:30 GST10:50-12:35 GMT (UK); 3:05-7:30 EST (US, Canada)
Stage 4 Abu Dhabi Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Academy to Abu Dhabi BreakwaterFebruary 913:30 GST - 16:30 GST11:00-12:40 GMT (UK); 6:00-7:40 EST (US, Canada)
