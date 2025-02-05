How to watch UAE Tour Women 2025 – Live streaming around the world

The second Women's WorldTour stage race of the season takes place February 6-9 in the warm weather of United Arab Emirates for a third edition of UAE Tour Women. The race provides three days for sprinters and the signature mountaintop finish at Jebel Hafeet.

Last year world champion Lotte Kopeky (SD Worx-Protime) hoisted the trophy with the GC victory, which sparked her dominance in the spring Classics. Kopecky's teammate Lorena Wiebes earned a pair of stage victories to earn the sprint classification.

SD Worx-Protime returns in 2025 and faces a peloton filled with all 15 WorldTour squads and four ProTeams and one Continental squad.

All four stages have increased in distance for a total of 540km, 15% more kilometres than last year. Three flat stages return for a showdown of top sprinters on the opening two days and the final day in Abu Dhabi. Stage 3 is where climbers leave their marks on final 10km, with Jebel Hafeet serving 8-9% average gradients to the finish line.

Cyclingnews brings you all the information on UAE Tour Women streaming coverage and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the 2025 UAE Tour Women in the US

Good news for fans in the US, as they can follow the start-to-finish action for the first three stages of the UAE Tour Women on Max, the streaming platform operated by Warner Bros Discovery (the same company that runs Eurosport/Discovery in the UK). The final 1.5 hours of Sunday's fourth stage will be broadcast live.

To watch cycling on Max, you'll need a base subscription, from $9.99 a month (with ads), plus the B/R Sports add-on, which is another $9.99 - so a total of $19.98, but you can currently get B/R for free for a limited time only. The Max Ultimate deal provides ad-free broadcasts for $19.99 per month. Annual subscriptions are also available at $99.99 per year (with ads) and up to $199.99 per year (ultimate ad-free).

Watch the UAE Tour Women in Canada

FloBikes is the dedicated cycling arm of FloSports, which carries a wide range of races. A subscription will cost CAN$203.88 for the year or CAN$16.99 on a monthly basis.

Watch the 2025 UAE Tour Women in the UK

In the UK, cycling fans can watch the Women's WorldTour stage race on Eurosport 2 and on Discovery+, the streaming home of Eurosport.

Discovery+ will have live streams for all stages of both races under the Eurosport brand. A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which is all you need to get Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back £6.99 a month before the service is folded into TNT Sports at the end of February.

Watch the 2025 UAE Tour Women from anywhere

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted. But that doesn't mean you can't watch the races.

In this case, a VPN will come in handy. A Virtual Private Network – to give it its full name – allows your computer to pretend it's in a different country, letting you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar recommend using a VPN for streaming as well as enhanced cyber-security – they know a thing or two about VPNs and right now they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market.

UAE Tour Women 2025 Schedule